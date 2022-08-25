Kenmare Resources appoints new financial director

Irish mining company Kenmare Resources has appointed Tom Hickey as financial director.

The appointment will take effect from 26 September, with Mr Hickey also being appointed as an executive director to the board on the same date.

Mr Hickey has served as an executive director of various public companies for the past 15 years.

This includes an eight-year stint as chief financial officer of Tullow Oil, the oil and gas producer focused on Africa and South America, from 2000 to 2008.

From 2010 to 2016, he also held senior financial roles with oil and gas exploration company Petroceltic International, including a time as chief financial officer.

Mr Hickey also current serves as an independent non-executive director with United Oil & Gas and was previously an independent non-executive director with Petroneft Resources.

He will succeed Tony McCluskey who will retire from the company this year.

Mr McCluskey will step down from the board and his role as financial director on 26 September but will remain with the company for a period of time to facilitate the transfer of responsibilities.

“Kenmare is in the strongest position in its history, with globally significant production, a robust balance sheet, and an experienced team combining to deliver value to all stakeholders,” Mr Hickey said.

“I am looking forward to working with the management team and Board to further strengthen the Company’s operational, financial and sustainability performance.”