Kenmare moves ahead with next phase of development

Irish-owned titanium miner Kenmare Resources is relocating its wet concentrator plant “B” to the Pilivili ore zone at its Moma mine in Mozambique.

Pilivili is the highest grade ore zone in Moma’s portfolio, and is expected to contribute an additional 130,000 tonnes of heavy mineral concentrate production per year.

The main additional infrastructure required to commence production from Pilivili includes a heavy mineral concentrate pumping system, and power infrastructure, in addition to a 23km purpose-built road.

The relocation will cost an estimated $106m (€95m), which the group expects to fund from its balance sheet and internally generated cash flow.

Michael Carvill, managing director of Kenmare, said: “Kenmare is on track to deliver a 20pc increase in production at Moma on a sustainable basis from 2021 and the move of WCP B to Pilivili will be the final step in achieving this goal.”

The move, which is expected to take place over a three month period next year, follows a definitive feasibility study by the group.

Pilivili will be mined over eight years and no further re-location of the concentrator plant is expected.

The move of wet concentrator plant “B” is the last of three internal growth projects required to increase production to 1.2 million tonnes per annum.

Elsewhere, and Providence Resources and its partners on Frontier Exploration Licence 3/04 located off the south west coast of Ireland are to defer the acquisition of the planned 2019 Dunquin South exploration well site survey.

