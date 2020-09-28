Kenmare completes relocation of the heaviest piece of mining equipment to be moved in Africa

Kenmare Resources, which operates the Moma Titanium minerals mine in northern Mozambique, has completed the relocation of Wet Concentrator Plant (“WCP”) B to Pilivili.

Increased production, following the move, is expected to “significantly lower cash operating costs” to between US$125 and US$135 per tonne, a statement from the Dublin-listed group said.

WCP B weighs approximately 7,100 tonnes, including ballast, and measures 24 metres high, 80 metres long, and 60 metres wide.

It is the heaviest piece of mining equipment to be moved in Africa to date. It is also one of the largest moves of a single piece of equipment in the world.

Michael Carvill, managing director of Kenmare Resources, said: “Moving the plant in one piece, an object weighing the equivalent of 550 double decker buses, taller than a seven-story building and wider than a football pitch, is a huge achievement for our company.

This type of relocation is rare in the mining industry, but it was the correct choice for Kenmare given the economic benefits and lower risk profile it provided, compared to the alternatives we considered.”

Meanwhile, Irish oil and gas explorer Providence Resources has raised £493,000 (€539,996) through the exercising of 16,433,333 warrants of 3p each.

The warrants were issued as part of the fundraising in May.

The Dublin-listed company has issued a total of 16,433,333 new ordinary shares to the warrant holder.

The total issued share capital of the company following this will be 858,280,726 ordinary shares.

Online Editors