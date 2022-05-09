Kelly’s ESW lands $300m tech takeover

Dublin based ecommerce giant ESW has announced plans to buy US based Scalefast in a deal understood to be worth $300m (€284m).

Its the first major acquisition by the former eShopWorld since the Tommy Kelly founded Irish business was itself bought in March 2021 in an around €1bn transaction. The price of the Scalefest deal has not been disclosed but is understood to be around $300m.

Los Angeles, California headquartered Scalefast is a global direct-to-consumer ecommerce company with specialisation in areas like electronics and entertainment as well as capabilities in terms of speed-to-market for new customers and products is understood to be a big part of the attraction to ESW.

Subject to customary approvals, the transaction is expected to close by mid-year.

Scalefast founders, CEO Nicolas Stehle, CTO Frédéric Bocquet, and CMO Olivier Schott, will join the ESW senior leadership team.

They’ll join CEO Tommy Kelly who has stayed on as CEO of ESW after last year selling the business to Asendia, a joint venture between units of France’s La Poste and Switzerland’s La Poste Suisse. Asendia has been a shareholder since 2013 and had raised its stake in the business to 50.1pc in 2017.

The price was not disclosed but a valuation of at least €1bn is thought likely. The prospect of bolt-on deals to accelerate ESW’s growth was touted at the time of the deal.

Following the Scalefast deal the business will have a combined workforce of more than 1,000. That compared to ESW’s current workforce of 650 who are based mainly in Swords. Co Dublin but with offices in the US, UK, France, Italy, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The greater scale is likely to renew speculation of a potential stock market listing, with management understood to be considering all strategic options but not committed to any one so far.

“ESW’s acquisition of Scalefast demonstrates our commitment and ambition to accelerate growth for our customers by empowering them to be at the forefront of rapidly evolving consumer requirements around the world,” Tommy Kelly said.

“Scalefast’s technology offering is highly complementary and will enable ESW to unleash new capabilities and deliver even faster direct-to-consumer ecommerce growth for new and existing clients.”

Now in his 60s Tommy Kelly has emerged as one of Ireland’s most dynamic technology entrepreneurs.

He established eShopworld a decade ago after leading TwoWay Vanguard, which was one of Ireland’s biggest transportation groups. He had founded that business with his brother in 1998 and sold in 2006 to Dubai-based logistics firm Aramex.

ESW is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce platform used by brands like Nike and Calvin Klein to and retailers for their global online shopping offering. The Irish platform handles everything from compliance, data security, fraud protection, taxes and tariffs to demand generation, checkout, delivery, returns and customer service in 200 markets.