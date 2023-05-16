KBC shareholders to bank windfall from sale of Irish business

KBC Group is giving its shareholders the entire €370m it netted from closing its Irish business this year, the bank’s chief executive confirmed Tuesday.

The Belgian bank announced an €882m net profit for the first quarter, which included “a significant positive one-off gain related to the sale of our Irish portfolio in February”, according to CEO Johan Thijs.

Mr Thijs said that the capital released from this transaction, along with its surplus above regulatory requirements, would be returned to investors either via a special dividend or a share buyback.

“The challenging environment is not distracting us from taking important steps towards achieving our strategic goals,” he said. “In the quarter under review we finalised the sale of substantially all of the remaining assets and liabilities of KBC Bank Ireland.”

“In line with the capital deployment plan we announced for full-year 2022, we envisage – over and above the €4 already paid as the dividend for 2022 – distributing the surplus capital. This means the surplus capital above a fully loaded common equity ratio of 15pc, as well as the capital released from the completed sale transaction in Ireland,” he said.

The bank already said in February that it was planning to give shareholders all of the estimated €1bn to be taken out of Ireland once its operation here is completely would down.

KBC sold a €7.8bn portfolio of mostly performing mortgages to Bank of Ireland in February, along with €1.8bn in deposits, in a deal that effectively closed KBC Bank Ireland.

The transaction released €405m, including an €18m writeback of loan loss impairments, which KBC booked as “other income”. After taxes, the sale netted €370m for distribution to shareholders, according to KBC’s first quarter results.

While the deal provided a substantial boost to KBC’s bottom line, the disposal of the Irish loan book contributed to a quarterly reduction in the bank’s net interest income – a sign that Irish mortgages were a profitable business for the group.

Analysts said the lower net interest income was a concern, especially when higher interest rates should be helping banks earn more money on loans and deposits.

Shares in KBC fell by 6.7pc Tuesday in a sign that shareholders were unhappy with the news, despite the promise of a larger cash return.

KBC has been in the process of exiting the Irish market for two years. The bank closed most of its branches in March. The last remaining outlet, in Dublin’s Grand Canal Dock, is scheduled to close in August.

The bank’s departure this year is one of a double blow, along with Ulster Bank, leaving just three domestic banks – AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB – in the Irish retail market.

The closure of the foreign-owned competitors has been a major boon to the domestics, which all scooped up assets and customers as a result.

Bank of Ireland alone gained 150,000 KBC customers in its deal.

But customers have been left with less choice in the market for cash accounts and loans while hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to switch banks due to the departures.