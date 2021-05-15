| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

KBC pulled Irish plug after bosses felt frozen out by the  Government

Exit leaves customers here facing potentially higher costs as State-backed banks are left to dominate

KBC CEO Johan Thijs Expand
KBC CEO Johan Thijs hit out at the Irish authorities&rsquo; handling of the tracker mortgage scandal Expand

Close

KBC CEO Johan Thijs

KBC CEO Johan Thijs

KBC CEO Johan Thijs hit out at the Irish authorities&rsquo; handling of the tracker mortgage scandal

KBC CEO Johan Thijs hit out at the Irish authorities’ handling of the tracker mortgage scandal

/

KBC CEO Johan Thijs

Jon Ihle and Charlie Weston

KBC Bank's shock decision to sell and leave the Irish market was taken after the bank felt it had been given a cold shoulder by authorities here, including seeing Government-owned rivals carve up Ulster Bank, the Irish Independent has established.

The Belgian bank's leadership is also understood to have been stung by the extent of their laceration last year by the Central Bank, when KBC was fined €18.3m over major consumer protection failings in relation to its part in the tracker mortgage scandal.

Most Watched

Privacy