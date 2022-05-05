KBC names Frank Jansen to oversee exit as Ireland CEO

KBC Bank has appointed Frank Jansen as CEO of the bank’s Irish operation, a move that will in effect see him oversee its withdrawal from the market, a move expected to happen later this year.

The KBC Group Executive Committee announced the appointment on Thursday with immediate effect. Mr Jansen was previously chief financial & product officer (CFPO) of KBC Bank Ireland.

The appointment has been approved by the European Central Bank and Central Bank of Ireland.

He’s replacing Aleš Blažek who was head of KBC Ireland before being named in March to head up the Belgian bank’s Czech unit.

The chair of KBC Bank Ireland Peter Andronov Frank Jansen’s experience means he is well positioned to ensure smooth execution of the bank's now legally binding agreement to sell much of its Irish loan book to Bank of Ireland as well as of the bank’s orderly exit from the Irish market.

On April 29th KBC backtracked on an original aggressive timescale that would have given its around 130,000 current account customers here just 90 days to shut their accounts as part of the exit. The notice period is now extended to six months.

That came just days after KBC along with Ulster Bank were warned by the regulator they will be stopped exiting the market if replacement banking services for their customers are not in place.

The Central Bank told the departing banks that it plans to step up oversight of the planned departures, which represent a massive upheaval in financial services.