KBC Ireland reports loss of €48m driven by Covid impact

KBC Ireland has reported a net loss of €48m for last year on the back of an impairment charge due to the impact of Covid-19.

The bank gave payment breaks to 6,843 live mortgages and loans for personal and small and medium business customers as at 31 December 2020.

At year end, 94pc of people and businesses had rolled off payment breaks.

KBC Ireland said it was a “resilient” year for mortgage lending, with new mortgage lending of just over €1bn in 2020, according to annual results.

In the last three months of 2020 new mortgage lending of €386m was up 30pc quarter on quarter and proved to be the strongest quarter on record for KBC Ireland since the start of the retail bank.

KBC Ireland’ share of mortgage market increases to 12.6pc last year.

There were 34,000 new current accounts opened at the bank, a growth of 16pc in number of current accounts year-on-year.

KCB Ireland’s impaired loan stock reduced by €223m, or 13pc, to €1.4bn representing around 14pc of its total portfolio.

Peter Roebben, chief executive of KBC Bank Ireland, said: “Despite a difficult economic environment, we delivered a strong performance in 2020.”

“We successfully transitioned the business to a bank insurance model, we saw an increase in the number of mortgage applications received particularly in Q4, alongside strong growth in current accounts and the launch of an innovative digital pension solution.”

KBC Group ended 2020 with a net profit of €1.4bn.

Online Editors