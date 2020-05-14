KBC Ireland makes €12m profit for parent group

KBC Ireland contributed €12m in profit to the overall KBC Group in the first three months of this year.

However, the parent bank made a loss of €5m in the three months to March 31 due to Covid-19.

Total income for the bank fell by 28pc quarter-on-quarter on the back of a “steep decline” in trading and fair value income caused by coronavirus-induced financial market turmoil, the bank said in a trading update.

In Ireland, the bank’s bad loans reduced by €71m to €1.6bn.

Meanwhile, there were 9,400 new current accounts opened here – the strongest first quarter since launch of retail bank in Ireland.

KBC’s total number of customers increased by 2pc quarter-on-quarter to 309,000.

New mortgage lending was €192m with switcher mortgage applications up 20pc year-on-year.

Peter Roebben, chief executive of KBC Bank Ireland, said: “As these results show, we had a strong first quarter, with growth in mortgages and current accounts, and while I recognise that the landscape has changed, KBC Bank Ireland remains focused on bringing the business to scale as a leading digital end to end bank and insurer in Ireland, setting the pace of innovation in finance.”

