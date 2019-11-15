KBC chief apologises for comments over tracker mortgage scandal

The head of KBC Group has apologised for comments about the tracker mortgage scandal, after a storm of outrage and criticism from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and even the banking sector.

The head of KBC Group has apologised for comments about the tracker mortgage scandal, after a storm of outrage and criticism from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and even the banking sector.

Johan Thijs, CEO of Belgium based KBC Group originally made the comments on a conference call with analysts, where he described "this tracker stuff" as "still annoying".

"Honestly, I would recommend the central bank of Ireland, come on guys, turn the page, focus on doing business.

"We have learned our lessons, we know what to do," he said.

The comments were later made public, causing storm of anger.

However, this evening, the bank issued an apology on Mr Thijs’s behalf .

"I would like to personally and sincerely apologise to our customers and to the Irish public for the offence caused by my words yesterday in relation to the tracker mortgage examination and investigation.

"I want to acknowledge the insensitivity of what I said and the manner in which it was delivered. It was unintentional and I am truly sorry for the offence caused.

"I would also like to acknowledge the crucial role played by the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) in all regulatory matters, including the tracker mortgage examination. I want to express my support and respect on behalf of KBC for the role that the CBI plays in the regulation of banking in Ireland.

"We have fully cooperated with this investigation and will continue to do so until all matters in relation to tracker mortgages are dealt with."

The bank said in a statement they will "do everything in its power to regain public trust".

"We are fully committed to further supporting the Irish economy and the Irish people.

"My commitment is that we do so through actions and not just words."

Earlier today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar criticised the comments of the KBC Bank chief executive.

Mr Varadkar said the best way for the banks to move on from the controversy was to compensate customers and apologise to those who have been affected, as well as reforming their culture and attitude.

Speaking at the British-Irish Council meeting in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said: "If KBC and other banks want to move on from the tracker mortgage scandal the best way they can move on is by dealing with it and making sure that anyone who deserves compensation gets compensated in full immediately and that they issue a full apology to anyone who they have wronged in the way that they did.

"Secondly, they also need to engage properly with the work that's being done to change the culture in banking. You know, let's not forget the tracker mortgage scandal was not the first banking scandal that happened in the State. We had the DIRT scandal 10-20 years ago. We had the whole issue around offshore accounts.

"So we see a pattern of behaviour in the banking sector in Ireland and listening to those remarks from the head of KBC I am unconvinced that the culture and attitude has yet changed and it needs to change because if it doesn’t we’re just going to have another charging scandal or banking scandal in another five or 10 years time. We can’t allow that to happen."

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said the KBC chief's remarks "display the worst instincts of the banking industry: pure arrogance, contempt for customers and a profit motive that trumps everything else".

"We have seen the banks taking the easy option by selling family homes off to vulture funds, and their recent performance in the tracker mortgage scandal," he said. "These banks are not looking to offer the best deal for their customers, or provide long-term sustainable solutions for their customers."

His comments came as KBC Ireland published third-quarter results that - aside from the ring-fencing of €14m to fund the potential fine and €4m more to keep paying compensation to customers - showed strong underlying growth in business here, with its national share of the mortgage market rising to 11.7pc from 10.9pc a year ago.

In response to Irish Independent questions, KBC Ireland said roughly a quarter of the residential loans in its €10bn mortgage book today are trackers charging an average of just 1pc interest.

Tracker loans are so-called because they shadow the movements of the European Central Bank's own wholesale rates to banks - currently set at zero or lower to try to stimulate sluggish eurozone growth.

The tracker product model was shattered in 2008 when Irish banks' own financing costs surged amid a global debt crisis that forced most into collapse or nationalisation. Subsequent investigations found that banks, desperate to shed loss-making trackers from their books, took every opportunity to shift customers to higher interest rates.

Online Editors