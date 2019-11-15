KBC braces for tracker fine, calls true cost of scandal 'incalculable'

KBC IRELAND confirmed yesterday it has set aside a further €18m in expected fines and compensation for overcharging tracker mortgage customers. But chief executive Peter Roebben told the Irish Independent the scandal's true cost to the bank was "incalculable".

Mr Roebben (inset below), who took charge of the Belgian bank's Irish unit earlier this year, said he wanted to pay the Central Bank fine as soon as possible - because investigating past wrongs had tied up management and staff resources to a damaging degree.

The bank confirmed yesterday it had set aside €14m for a potential fine and €4m more for compensation awards to customers, with many cases still disputed or facing appeal.

He said the bank's ringfencing of €142m total in the past three years to cope with compensation, refunds and penalties was not as costly as the price of missed opportunity.

"If we could have invested that energy building our digital-first model over the last two to three years, we would have been miles ahead from where we are now," he said. "That's the biggest single cost. That's the incalculable cost. It's the opportunity cost of having to deal - and still having to deal today - with the past instead of building the future."

The Central Bank already has fined Permanent TSB €21m for its handling of trackers, but KBC and the other major domestic banks have yet to be fined for their role in overcharging customers who should have been offered trackers or allowed to remain on the low-interest product. So far the major lenders including KBC have paid more than 40,000 customers nearly €700m in compensation.

"It is incalculable how much this has set back the sector," he said. "It should have never happened. It's a mistake never to be forgotten and never to be repeated."

His message was undercut by his own boss's clumsy comments in a conference call taking place around the same time yesterday. Johan Thijs, chief executive of parent KBC Group, told analysts the Central Bank focus on tracker overcharging was "annoying" and he felt like telling Ireland's financial regulators: "Come on, guys, turn the page, focus on doing business".

Mr Roebben said KBC would keep building its market share in the Irish mortgage market.

Yesterday's third-quarter figures showed the bank holding an 11.7pc share of Ireland's mortgage market, up from 10.9pc a year ago.

New mortgage applications are growing by 14pc, while new lending of €800m is 21pc higher than a year ago.

But the €18m in new tracker provisions meant quarterly net profit fell to €4.4m from €33.6m a year ago.

Irish Independent