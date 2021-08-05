KBC Bank Ireland reports profit of €21m

KBC has reported profit for the first half of this year

KBC Bank Ireland has reported a net profit of €21m for the first half of this year.

The bank is currently in the process of retreating from the Irish market.

KBC Bank Ireland’s impaired loan stock reduced by €89m (about 6pc) to €1.3bn in the first half of the year, representing about 12.8pc of the portfolio, according to interim results.

The company said discussions with Bank of Ireland are “ongoing” in relation to a potential deal for KBC Ireland’s roughly €9bn of performing loan assets and liabilities.

KBC is also continuing to examine its options for divesting its portfolio of non-performing mortgage loans, it added.

KBC said it “remains committed” to offering its customers retail banking and insurance services of “the highest standard”. Normal day to day banking services remain the same for all customers, it said.

Ales Blazek, chief executive of KBC Bank Ireland, said: “KBC Bank Ireland has delivered a solid performance in H1 2021.”

“We continue to support and serve our customers for our retail banking, investment and insurance products. To ensure that the needs and wants of staff and customers are fully integrated into our decision-making process, we are continuing to engage openly and comprehensively with all of our colleagues and stakeholders as our discussions with Bank of Ireland progress and as we consider options for our NPL portfolio.”

The bank said it will provide an update “when there are material developments related to any of the proposed transactions”.

KBC Group ended the first half of 2021 with a net profit of €1.35bn.