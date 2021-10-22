KBC Bank Ireland enters binding agreement with Bank of Ireland over loans sale

KBC Bank Ireland has now entered into a legally binding agreement with Bank of Ireland for the sale of almost all its performing loans as it moves forward with its exit from the Irish market.

KBC will also sell a small portfolio of non-performing mortgages to Bank of Ireland.

The acquisition for a total consideration of around €5bn (net of deposits), involves approximately €8.8bn of performing mortgages, roughly €100m of mainly performing commercial and consumer loans, and about €300m of non-performing mortgages.

Read More

In addition, around €4.4bn worth of deposits will be transferred to Bank of Ireland under the deal.

However, the deal remains subject to regulatory approval. On Tuesday the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said it had decided to carry out a full “Phase 2” investigation into the proposed transaction.

“Following an extended preliminary investigation, the CCPC has determined that a full investigation is required in order to establish if the proposed transaction could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the State,” the CCPC said in a statement earlier this week.

The deep dive evaluation could take more than four months to conclude.

In a statement on Friday Bank of Ireland said the acquisition is “supportive” of its financial objectives.

Based on current portfolio size, Bank of Ireland expects incremental net interest income of around €160m in 2023, which will reduce over time as the portfolios redeem.

“We are delighted to have reached agreement with KBC on this important transaction. This acquisition is a positive development for our business and consistent with our growth strategy,” Francesca McDonagh, CEO of Bank of Ireland, said.

KBC Bank Ireland said its customers do not need to take any immediate action.

However, it said it will pause the acceptance of new applications for PRSAs, investments, overdrafts, and business credit cards.

It remains open for business where customers want to apply for a new current account, mortgage, deposit, loans, life, home and car insurance or personal credit card.

KBC Ireland announced it had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank of Ireland in April this year.

Once KBC and Ulster Bank exit the Irish market it will leave just three retail banks here, all of whom are currently majority State-owned.