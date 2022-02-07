KBC Bank Ireland completes sale of €1.1bn of non-performing loans

KBC Bank Ireland has finalised the sale of its roughly €1.1bn of non-performing Irish loans to a US-headquartered investment manager in a further step towards its exit from the Irish market.

The mortgages have been sold to funds managed by CarVal Investors, and following the deal Pepper Finance will manage the loan portfolio.

The portfolio is made up of private homes and buy-to-let loans.

KBC Bank Ireland contacted the customers whose loans are included in the sale beforehand to inform them that their loans were being transferred, according to a statement from the bank.

Impacted customers “will continue to have the same legal and regulatory protections (for example, under the Consumer Protection Code (CPC) and the Code of Conduct on Mortgage Arrears (CCMA)) after the sale,” KBC said.

The deal was first announced last August.

Today, CarVal Investors has approximately $11bn in assets under management in corporate securities, loan portfolios, structured credit and hard assets.

Meanwhile, Australian-headquartered Pepper entered the Irish market in 2012 after buying the share capital of GE Capital Woodchester Home Loans. This included around 3,500 Irish mortgage accounts, with over €600m in receivables. At the time, Pepper also assumed responsibility for servicing GE Capital’s Irish portfolio of personal, small enterprise and auto loans.

KBC signed a memorandum of understand with Bank of Ireland on April last year for the takeover of KBC’s roughly €9bn in performing loan assets and liabilities.