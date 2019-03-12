KBC Bank Ireland have appointed Peter Roebben as the bank's new chief executive officer (ceo).

KBC Bank Ireland appoints Peter Roebben as new CEO as it rolls out digital strategy

Currently Senior General Manager, Group Credit Risk at the bank's head office in Brussels, Mr Roebben will succeed the current chief, Wim Verbraeken, from April 1.

Chairman Luc Popelier said that Mr Roebben "has considerable experience at Senior Management and Executive Board level, an excellent track record and deep knowledge of economic and financial affairs and credit risk management."

"With this experience he will make an important contribution to the further development of KBC Bank Ireland as it rolls out its digitally led retail and micro-SME focused strategy," he said.

The bank said that Mr Roebben has been Senior General Manager Group Credit Risk at the bank since 2017.

Between 2010 and 2017, he served as Senior Managing Director and member of the Executive Committee of K&H Bank & Insurance in Budapest.

He was also Executive Director Corporate Banking at CSOB Bank in the Czech Republic from 2005 until 2010.

"KBC Bank Ireland is a digital front runner within the KBC Group and I am relishing the opportunity of coming to Dublin and working with the team to provide Irish citizens with cutting edge, digitally led banking services. I am determined that we will be the positive force for choice in the market," he said.

Mr Verbraeken will return to the group in a new position as Senior General Manager at KBC Group’s Head Office in Brussels.

The appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland and the European Central Bank.

Online Editors