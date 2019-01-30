Kathryn Thomas media firm racks up healthy profits of €390k

Accumulated profits at the media firm owned by TV presenter, Kathryn Thomas last year increased to €391,765.

New accounts for Aquarius Productions filed by the host of 'Operation Transformation' show that the firm recorded a profit of €37,288 in the 12 months to the end of February last.

This followed the company recording profits of €64,570 in fiscal 2017.

In the 12 months to the end of February last year, the company's current assets, made up of cash and monies owed by debtors, totalled €343,140.

Thomas - who recently celebrated her 40th birthday - is currently fronting up RTÉ's ratings juggernaut, 'Operation Transformation'.

In a very busy year for the Co Carlow native, Thomas also presented the most recent series of RTÉ's 'Ireland's Fittest Family' and her work on the show complements her own business endeavours in the fitness area.

She set up health and fitness bootcamp business Pure Results Bootcamp Ltd in 2014. The most recent accounts show that it was sitting on accumulated profits of €60,414 at the end of October 2017.

The company's cash pile increased from €63,387 to €104,842.

The Pure Results boot camp organises weekend-long and week-long retreats at the likes of Parknasilla Hotel in Co Kerry and employs trainers, fitness instructors and chefs along with a nutritional therapist.

Separate accounts for the firm that produces 'Operation Transformation', Vision Independent Productions Ltd show that its accumulated profits increased to €429,026 in 2017.

