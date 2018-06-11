Karelian Diamond raises €569,390 in share placement

The company has placed a total of 11,111,111 new ordinary shares of €0.00025 in the capital of the company at a price of 4.5 pence per placing share.

The new shares will be on an equal footing to exiting issued ordinary shares of €0.00025 in the capital of the company.

In a statement to the Irish Stock Exchange this morning, Finland-focused Karelian said that the funds would be used for a number of purposes including drilling, micro diamond test work, and to undertake further till sampling to explore for diamond potential adjacent to the Lahtojoki diamond deposit in Finland.