JYSK records 40pc rise in sales as retailer sees scope for 50 Irish stores

JSYK has reported a 40.1pc rise in sales across its Irish and UK operations as the Danish home furnishings retailer plots further expansion here.

Total sales reached €97.1m in UK and Ireland in the year to August 31, a rise of 40.1pc compared to last year. Online customers also grew by 66.8pc throughout the year.

Following demand for home improvements over the pandemic, garden furniture and indoor furnishings have proven particularly popular among Irish shoppers, JYSK reported.

The company has now opened six new Irish stores this year in a move that has added 80 jobs and has also unveiled plans to open a further nine stores next year. New shops are set to open in Dublin and Cork, as well as Clonmel, Monaghan, Letterkenny and Kilkenny.

The expansion will create 100 new roles with the retailer.

“At some point, I said that we would like 50 stores in the Republic, and I still believe there is room for 50 stores,” UK and Ireland country manager Roni Tuominen told the Irish Independent.

“[Today] we open our 20th store. So, there’s still a lot of stores to be opened.”

Tuominen, who is based in Dublin, pointed to delays in the process of opening a store here and in the UK compared to what he has noticed in other markets.

“We still face quite long delivery times from finding the location, agreeing on terms with the landlord and then actually getting the store open,” he said. “We are not used to having such long delivery time in other countries compared to Ireland and UK.”

He also noted that the labour force in Ireland at the moment is “quite limited.”

“It’s not been holding us up,” he added. “It’s about planning and being well prepared and hiring people early enough.”

Despite the cost-of-living crisis, Tuominen forecasts that demand will continue into next year, driven by physical retail, as well as a renewed focus on the company’s bedroom furniture and mattress offering here.

“We are constantly looking not just at our own prices but obviously also our competitors’ price levels,” he said. “At the moment, we are not in a position where we would need to start increasing prices, it’s more to keep our customers happy.”

JYSK, which was founded in Denmark in 1979, opened its first store in Ireland in 2019.

“Ireland was the last country in Europe that JYSK didn’t have a presence, so it was quite an easy decision to come here,” Tuominen said.

The furniture retailer now has more than 3,000 stores in 50 countries, employing more than 28,000 people.