JWT just a tiny part of unfolding disaster

When JWT announced last week that it was shutting down it was a tough blow for its remaining 25 staff. It also generated much comment and nostalgic reminiscence.

The story caught the public’s imagination, rekindling memories of gorgeously aspirational marketing campaigns that made it the biggest thing in Irish travel during the 1970s and 1980s.

Before there was Ryanair there was JWT. It helped bring travel to the masses with flashy adverts with bikini-clad sunworshippers,

But for many who remain tenuously employed elsewhere in the aviation sector, or for the thousands whose jobs are already gone, the closure of JWT is only a tiny part of a much bigger tragedy that is unfolding for the industry.

The phrase “join the JWT set”, once a rallying call to pack your bags and head to Spain, will now have a far more ominous meaning for many Irish aviation staff who are hanging on to jobs with reduced wages and flagging hope.

In reality many of the travel agents who provided Irish people with sun holidays during the 1970s and 1980s have, since then, suffered a long slow death at the hands of low-cost airlines and the internet. Those who have survived have done so largely by specialising in niche areas of the market, for example JWT’s focus on pilgrimages, and it is not surprising the pandemic is now twisting the knife.

But the real story in the sector is the one unfolding brutally and relentlessly week after week at Ireland’s empty airports. This was starkly underlined last Thursday when DAA, with less comment than the JWT story received, released the worst annual figures in its long history.

Passenger numbers last year fell 78pc to just 7.9 million at Dublin and Cork combined and it suffered a loss of €284m as turnover tumbled 69pc to €291m. DAA CEO Dalton Philips told the Sunday Independent that he is very concerned that passenger numbers remain down 95pc.

“You could, without any dramatic intervention from the Government, have a situation where traffic this year is at a similar level to what it was last year. I would have said it was inconceivable six months ago that we could be facing into that. But there’s a real lack of engagement from the Government on a plan.”

If the country continues to lose connectivity it will be hard to regain after the pandemic, he said: “The lead times are very long in this sector and therefore there has to be specific decisions on how and when we reopen.”

Philips said he feared aviation across Europe could bounce back quickly and leave the sector in Ireland behind. “This is the risk we’re playing with. Ireland boxed well above its weight with connections to 200 cities and that’s what is now in play.

"A year ago Dublin ranked fifth in Europe in terms of connectivity to the US and we are now at number 15 and that’s slipping quickly.”

The greater the uncertainty, the more likely airlines were to reduce services into Ireland, he said: “About 10 days ago a very large US carrier significantly restricted capacity into Ireland for the summer of ’21. For goodness sake, Aer Lingus have just repositioned some of their aircraft into Manchester.

“There are no US carriers into Manchester so they’ve been very opportunistic. And if I was them I’d do exactly the same. We’re a total outlier on mandatory hotel quarantine, we’re a total outlier in terms of the travel ban. And I don’t think there’s a substantial debate going on about the long-term impact of that,” he said.

DAA had put in place its own plan to weather the storm, which involved a voluntary redundancy programme involving 1,000 staff and work practice changes. But that plan was based on a traffic forecast of about 20 million passengers for 2021, compared to the 35 million that used Dublin and Cork in the halcyon days of 2019.

“We thought we’d be around 20 million passengers this year, when we did the downsizing and it could be eight million, similar to last year. So we obviously have more people than we need,” said Philips.

But, he said, the business needed to be ready for a quick recovery because the certification process to get people up to requisite requirements is very long in aviation. “But if we continue to be an outlier and continue to lose significant sums of money then our cost base will have to be adjusted again. But I don’t think we can let the country get to that situation. It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

