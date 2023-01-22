| 8.2°C Dublin

Just the tonic – Henshaw enters partnership with vitamin brand AYA

Robbie Henshaw. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

Ireland and Leinster star Robbie Henshaw has plenty of rugby left to play but that has not stopped him turning his attention to life after he steps away from elite professional sport.

The 29-year-old Irish centre has just agreed a brand partnership with Irish vitamin and supplement brand AYA, whose multivitamin supplements he claims helped keep him free of flus and colds over the winter.

