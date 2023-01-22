Just the tonic – Henshaw enters partnership with vitamin brand AYA

Ireland and Leinster star Robbie Henshaw has plenty of rugby left to play but that has not stopped him turning his attention to life after he steps away from elite professional sport.

The 29-year-old Irish centre has just agreed a brand partnership with Irish vitamin and supplement brand AYA, whose multivitamin supplements he claims helped keep him free of flus and colds over the winter.

The brand, developed by Irish firm Uniphar, launched in 2019, growing from an initial 300 stockists to over a 1,000.

And in a further move into the world of business, Henshaw is to begin an internship with aviation leasing giant Aercap later this year, he said.

A wrist injury has kept him out of action over the winter but he is hopeful of a return in the coming weeks. Being injured was frustrating but also is a good chance to focus on other things, he said.

“I’m nearly there in terms of a return,” he said. “I’m going in the right direction but probably need another few weeks. The start of the Six Nations is probably a doubt though.

“You never want to be on the sideline as a player. It is frustrating but I think when you are injured it is important to turn it into a positive. It is always a good time to develop yourself and to have a look at all sorts of areas.”

He has a contract with Leinster out to 2025 but agrees that, with 34 the average age of retirement in the professional game, it is important to plan for a career after rugby.

“When you are injured it is a good time to have a look at qualities off the pitch and how I could move into a role in business, coaching or teaching even.

“I’ve a keen interest in business and set up an eyewear business a few years ago. It was going very well when we launched but unfortunately Covid wound it down. But it gave me a great feel for the marketing, online sales, the in-store stuff and process of running a business.”

Henshaw has a degree in economics and geography from UCD and is considering doing an MBA. He is looking forward to his time in Aercap.

“I will do a few hours a week and I’m really excited about it. A number of former rugby professionals have gone into the sector and done well.”

Leinster has put a focus on helping its players develop future careers and encourages them to use Wednesdays as a recovery and personal development day.

“You do your massage and ice baths but you also use it for work experience and personal development,” he said.

“In the past I have seen players struggle when it comes to retirement, where they didn’t feel they had a purpose when rugby finishes or they find it really tough to transition into something new.

“But Rugby Players Ireland, RPI, which is the players’ association, is really good for that and has a programme built towards that. It makes sure you are involved in night classes, work experience or whatever. But, to be honest, it is something I am very interested in anyway, be it the eyewear business, the brand partnership with AYA or seeing how an aircraft leasing company works.”