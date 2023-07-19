Just four grants have been made under €50,000 vacant property scheme

Figures from the Department of Housing show 2,868 applications have been received

Fine Gael junior minister Peter Burke had previously said the scheme was 'extremely popular' since it was first established

Just four grants have been issued under the Government’s vacant property refurbishment initiative since its launch a year ago, despite more than 1, 000 applications being approved.

The scheme may award a grant of €50,000 for someone seeking to reform a vacant building and turn it into a home, with a top-up of €20,000 also available.

In a statement published in November 2022, Fine Gael junior minister Peter Burke said the scheme had proven to be “extremely popular” since it was first established.

“My department is ensuring our local authority teams are equipped and we now have 29 full- time vacant homes officers across the country who are focused on bringing vacant stock back into productive use,” he said.

However, new figures show while thousands of applications have been lodged, almost no grants have been paid out.

Of this number, 1,019 applications have been approved, with 183 rejected. However, only four grants have been issued.

Eoin Ó Broin, Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman, said this was due to confusion as to what would happen if a borrower went into arrears. He said it was not clear if the banks – where there was a mortgage on the property – or the State would get priority for repayment.

“The Department said at the most recent housing committee that this had been resolved, but I still see people who have got the grant but can’t draw down a mortgage from the banks,” he told the Irish Independent.

“It shows the scheme was announced before it was actually ready to go, which has caused significant frustration for borrowers.”

In a statement to the Irish Independent, the Department of Housing said the grant process involves local councils reviewing applications and then arranging for a “qualified person” to visit the property.

There is also a visit by the local authority once the works are completed to ensure they are in line with the initial application, and then the grant is paid.

“This process always meant there would be a time lag between launch of the scheme and grant payments starting to issue,” the department said in the statement.

“As this is a relatively new scheme, it is only now that we are seeing the first grants being paid.”

