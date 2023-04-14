Just 6pc of Irish businesses deemed ‘innovation leaders’, according to Dell research

Just 6pc of Irish businesses can be defined as leaders in innovation, despite the majority believing that their company already has “a vibrant culture of innovation”.

This is according to new research from Dell Technologies following a survey of 6,600 businesses in 45 countries, including 100 in Ireland.

The Innovation Index revealed that 78pc of Irish businesses are confident they are focused on innovation, while only 6pc of companies in Ireland can actually be defined as innovation leaders or adopters.

This perception gap was evident globally, according to the report. Around 84pc of companies surveyed felt they supported innovation in the workplace, with just 18pc of organisations actually creating a culture that fostered change.

Dell reported that leaders in this space are more than twice as likely to accelerate their innovation during a time of economic downturn compared with innovation laggards, who commonly reduce innovation activity in times of recession.

While 68pc of Irish companies believed that an innovative culture drew employees to the business, this is not a guarantee that they will stay.

Almost 70pc of Irish respondents said people had departed the company because they had not been able to innovate as much as they had hoped to.

These challenges can often be attributed to elements of the company’s existing culture, with 68pc of respondents highlighting this as an issue.

Over half of business leaders focus on the day-to-day running of the business rather than prioritising innovation, according to the report.

Over 60pc of Irish companies fear that their existing technology is causing them to fall behind their competitors.

Technology issues encountered by companies include growing cloud costs, time needed to migrate apps to new cloud environments and cyber security threats.

In response to these barriers, the majority of companies surveyed are focused on finding new technologies to assist them to reach innovation targets.

“Resilient organisations with a culture of innovation are best placed to drive growth and compete internationally,” says Jason Ward, Vice President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies Ireland.

“By embracing breakthrough technologies, building a culture where learning through failure is encouraged and embedding data-driven processes at every level, Irish businesses can become global innovation leaders.”