| -4.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Just 10,288 people flew between UK and Ireland in crisis depths

Capacity: A seat sign encourages social distancing at London Heathrow Airport. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Capacity: A seat sign encourages social distancing at London Heathrow Airport. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Capacity: A seat sign encourages social distancing at London Heathrow Airport. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Capacity: A seat sign encourages social distancing at London Heathrow Airport. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Just 10,288 people travelled between airports in Ireland and the UK last April during the depths of the pandemic lockdown, with numbers still languishing as routes remain closed and the crisis continues, according to data from the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Figures tallied by the Irish Independent show that 2.98 million passengers flew on routes between Ireland and the UK between January and November last year. That compared to just over 11 million in the corresponding period in 2019. 

But the numbers for 2019, dire as they are, were flattered by traffic in January and February, as passenger patterns continued as normal.

Privacy