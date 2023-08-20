Jurys out – Old signs finally gone as iconic hotel chain becomes Leonardo

Managing director Jason Carruthers has his eyes fixed on an expansionary future for the rebranded chain

The locations where we have hotels today are all cities where we'd be interested in developing more, said Carruthers

It’s not every day you get to consign a famous brand to the history books but Jason Carruthers, the managing director of Leonardo Hotels in the UK and Ireland, is not one for nostalgia: his eyes are fixed upon an expansionary future.

Last week finally saw the last of the old signs come down on the 35 Jurys Inn hotels in the UK and Ireland that have transitioned to become Leonardo hotels.

“We're actively looking at opportunities in Ireland,” he said, when asked whether it was likely that the group would acquire new properties to add to its Irish portfolio.

“Unfortunately, I can't talk about anything that is speculative at this stage,” he said.

"But the locations where we have hotels today are all cities where we'd be interested in developing more.”

The brand, which was bought by the hotel group owned by Israeli billionaire David Fattal in 2017, is now firmly aligned to the wider business.

It is now one of the fastest growing hotel groups in Europe, with more than 160 hotels across 14 countries and 255 hotels globally under the Leonardo brand, the high-end Leonardo Royal brand and boutique NYX brand.

But Carruthers did not shed a tear over the end of a brand that has been synonymous with Dublin hospitality since William Jury opened his College Green guesthouse in 1839.

“I wouldn't say there's a sadness because we all viewed it as an opportunity to go to the next stage.

"There is a recognition of the heritage of the brand and all the great things that have taken place up until this point in time, but there are huge advantages to this move.

"I was very comfortable making this move because I knew we were rebranding to a brand that was already proven in the UK and in Europe where we have over 150 hotels under that name.

“One of the benefits for us is that we will generate more international travel.

"And we see this already in London, with customers from Europe and Israel coming to stay in Leonardo properties who wouldn’t previously have been aware of those brands,” he said.​

Carruthers is on the hunt for more properties to add to the newly rebranded stable.

He declines to comment on whether or not he is in negotiations to buy the G Hotel in Galway, something that was reported by The Currency in May.

“I can’t comment on anything that we are looking at that isn’t confirmed,” he said.

“Galway is a very interesting spot. It's a fantastic location for hotels.

"Anybody in my role would take your hand off for the chance to get more hotels in that kind of environment so, yes, Galway is really of interest to us.”

Overall, he said, business across Ireland and the UK is performing very strongly.

“Our sector has had a very positive summer in Ireland and the UK with plenty of big events that have helped tourism.

"Since April last year we’ve been trending ahead of 2019 and all the indicators are very positive.

"We saw record results in Galway on the back of the Galway Races and Dublin has been phenomenal.

"It is one of our best-performing cities across the entire portfolio.”

Negativity about Dublin city centre in recent weeks, after attacks on tourists, is something he has heard but he says he has not had any complaints from customers.,

“There has been coverage outside of Ireland on that particular topic,” he said.

“But no, certainly we haven't had any feedback from guests or potential visitors about it. I don't live in Dublin. So I'm probably not as close to some of those news stories.

"But I walked around last night and went for a run along the river this morning and the city has got a great feeling.

"It’s busy with people from all over the world and families as well.

"And I haven’t seen any change in that.”

Apart from the rebranding of the Jurys Inn properties, Carruthers was in Dublin to check on progress on the company’s new NYX brand boutique hotel that is scheduled to open at Portobello by the end of November.

“All five floors are well advanced.

"We're starting to wallpaper on the lower floors and put in the second-fix electrics.

"I'm really enthusiastic about it. We've got a great product there.

"The NYX that we operate in Holborn In London has been really well received.

"It's a really different, vibrant, fresh concept that I think will do really well in Dublin.”