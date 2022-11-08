Jones Engineering paid out €47m dividend before sale

Former Jones Engineering majority shareholder and chairman Eric Kinsella and his wife Barbara Kinsella

Former Jones Engineering majority shareholder and chairman Eric Kinsella and his wife Barbara Kinsella

Jones Engineering last year paid out a dividend of €47.15m during a record revenue year for the group.

The 2021 dividend payout came ahead of the owners selling the business to US-based Cathexis Holdings this summer in a deal believed to be worth more than €1bn.

New accounts show that Jones Engineering Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries last year recorded a €48.6m pre-tax profit as revenues surged by 26pc – or €189.2m – from €726.6m to €915.88 m.

Last year’s pre-tax profit of €48.6m was 21pc down on the 2020 pre-tax profits of €59.85m.

The dividend payout last year of €47.15m followed a dividend payout of a smaller €35.5m in 2020.

Prior to the deal being finalised on September 30, the group’s chairman, Eric Kinsella, had a 63.7pc share in the business and chief executive Jim Curley had a 27.3pc share in the business.

As part of the deal, the two men have left the business and both resigned as directors on September 30 when the contract closed allowing Cathexis, led by Texas billionaire William Harrison, to take full control.

Jones Engineering is a global company that focuses on large-scale infrastructure projects in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, IT and data-centre industries and generates about half of its revenue overseas.

On the 2021 performance, the directors state that they are satisfied with the group.

On the business’s future developments, the directors state they intend to continue with the development of existing business opportunities with an increasing focus on opportunities outside of Ireland.

Numbers employed last year increased by 230 from 1,992 to 2,131 as staff costs increased from €138.13m to €161.48m. Directors’ emoluments reduced sharply from €4.95mto €1.1m

The dividend payout last year reduced accumulated profits to €114.96m. The group’s cash funds increased from €106.89m to €172.17m.

The directors state that the group faces inflationary pressures associated with macroeconomic conditions and that management is confident inflation risks are being appropriately managed on projects.

The group last year recorded post-tax profits of €41.6m after paying corporation tax of €6.97m.

Prior to the sale, over its 132-year history, Jones Engineering had been led by just three people with Mr Kinsella heading up the group since 1993.

The profits for last year take account of combined non-cash depreciation, amortisation and impairment costs of €3.3m.