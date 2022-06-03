Jones Engineering acquired by US investor Cathexis Holdings

Jones Engineering has been acquired by Cathexis Holdings, a deal which marks the US holding company’s second investment in the Irish market in less than a month.

Jones Engineering, which was founded in 1890, is headquartered in Dublin. The company provides mechanical, electrical and fire protection services to clients in 19 countries.

While the financial details of the deal were not disclosed, Jones Engineering reported sales of over €900m for the financial year ended December 2021. It also employs over 4,600 people globally.

The acquisition of Jones Engineering follows the news last month that Texas-based Cathexis Holdings would take a majority stake in Irish engineering company Leo Lynch. The value of the investment was not shared.

Leo Lynch is a specialist technical, mechanical and electrical engineering group, which is also headquartered in Dublin. It employs more than 200 people and had a turnover of €44m last year.

Cathexis reported it had identified Europe as a key investment target due to the role of the construction industry in the region’s economic success.

Both deals are conditional on approval from the relevant regulatory authorities.

In a statement, the investor said it is focused on the future opportunity in the market: “Supported by our deep financial resources and experience of scaling companies, we believe that further investment in both Jones Engineering and Leo Lynch will allow for growth both domestically and internationally.”

Cathexis added: “We recognise the strong Irish heritage of both businesses and Cathexis will respect this as it targets ambitious growth in the future.”

Commenting on the acquisition, chief executive of Jones Engineering Jim Curley said the company’s clients look set to benefit from the “financial strength and strategic capabilities of an international investor.”

"We selected Cathexis as the new owner for the Group given our shared vision of growing our operations to take advantage of huge opportunities in Ireland and globally for the services we offer,” added majority shareholder and chairman Eric Kinsella.