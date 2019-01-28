Med tech firm DePuy Synthes is to create 30 jobs at its Irish hub as part of a €36m investment in research and development.

Johnson & Johnson facility DePuy Synthes to create 30 jobs as part of €36m investment

The company, which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in 1998, is a global leader in orthopaedic and neurological solutions.

As part of the new five year R&D project, the scale of activities at the DePuy Synthes Ireland Innovation Centre in Ringaskiddy will expand.

This includes the establishment of a 3-D Printing Development and Launch Center on-site, in addition to the J&J 3D Bioprinting Laboratory, which launched last year in collaboration with Trinity College Dublin.

Shannon Crespin, VP, Global Supply Chain, DePuy Synthes said the team in Cork "continues to develop ground-breaking healthcare solutions, underlining our ongoing commitment to improving patient outcomes and shaping the future of healthcare delivery".

Tánaiste Simon Coveney TD said the investment demonstrates the strong commitment by DePuy to the site at Loughbeg.

The project is supported by the Department of Business, Enterprise & Innovation, through IDA Ireland.

