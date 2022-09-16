Johnson & Johnson Vision to invest €100m in Limerick site

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Ireland has revealed plans for a €100m investment in Limerick.

The investment will see the company, which is part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, expand its existing facility in Plassey, Limerick.

The company will also create up to 80 new jobs as a result of the ongoing investment into Ireland.

The site in Limerick is one of the largest contact lens manufacturing facilities in the world. The expansion project will see the location install fully automated flexible manufacturing lines.

The company said this technology will support the growth of the astigmatism product line and also help deliver the company’s new products in the future.

Construction is currently underway at the site, with production expected to commence in 2024.

Recruitment is also underway across a range of roles in the facility, including in operations, engineering and quality.

“Globally, at least 2.2 billion people have a vision impairment,” said Chris Ewer, vice president and E2E supply chain leader.

“With the growth of our manufacturing operations in Limerick and our strong supply chain network around the world, we look forward to supporting more patients and eye care professionals with the products they need where they need them.”

Johnson & Johnson have been in Limerick for more than 25 years. The facility is now powered by electricity from 100pc renewable sources, including wind generation from a wind turbine locatd on the site.