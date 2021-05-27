John Ryan’s Gigable signs delivery deal with Press Up restaurants

Gigable, John Ryan’s online delivery platform that connects freelance delivery drivers and riders with restaurants, has signed a deal with Paddy McKillen Jr’s giant Press Up Hospitality Group.

The new partnership will see Gigable extend its new delivery with Press Up’s restaurant brands, including Wowburger and Elephant & Castle.

Gigable operates in 12 cities and has 2,000 active independent freelance delivery drivers using the platform. It has over 40,000 members across Ireland and the UK.

Founder John Ryan said that the company will start offering sickness and injury pay cover for drivers, as well as online GP access and health insurance.

The former Irish army officer said that he wants to change the negative image of the ‘gig economy’.

“Done right, the gig economy has the potential to be as secure as traditional employment,” he said. “Having access to unlimited opportunities for work, as well as health cover and sick pay insurance which are afforded to the individual, regardless of where he or she works, will get us closer to achieving that potential.”

Mr Ryan said that overall demand for freelance delivery drivers in the Gigable network has increased the average pay per hour by 6.4pc, from €12.50 to €13.30.

“Some of the busier gigs pay more than that,” he said.

The Gigable platform allows restaurants to source drivers at short notice. Drivers attract ‘ratings’ according to their track records. These ratings are then assessed by restaurants when choosing drivers for jobs.

“Our approach to ethical delivery aims to set the standard for the gig economy and translates into real benefits for businesses that chose Gigable,” said Mr Ryan.

Press Up Hospitality Group has over 65 restaurants, bars, hotels, cinemas and gyms across the country. It includes brands such as The Dean Hotel Dublin, Glasson Lakehouse and Stella Cinema.

“We are delighted to work with Press Up to ensure their customers receive a quality experience when it comes to food delivery. Our platform is easy to navigate and offers secure, direct and immediate payments from businesses to freelancers, making the gig economy simple and transparent.”

Last year the company did a deal with Foodhub, a rival food delivery aggregator service to Just Eat, with 11,000 restaurants in the UK on its books.

Initially backed by Delta Partners, the company has just completed their second round of funding.

“Gigable provides us with a pool of flexible and verified freelance drivers,” said Press Up’s head of brand operations, Alun Friswell.