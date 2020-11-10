John Moloney appointed to the board of Shorla Pharma

DCC chairman John Moloney has been appointed to the board of Shorla Pharma.

The Irish specialty pharmaceutical company has also appointed Tracy Woody, executive vice president of corporate strategy at Protagonist Therapeutics, to the board.

Shorla specialises in developing innovative oncology drugs, with a focus on rare, orphan and paediatric cancers.

Sharon Cunningham, CEO and co-founder of Shorla Pharma said: “We are delighted to welcome two highly experienced executives to our board.

Both John and Tracy have led significant commercial and strategic developments over successful careers in the global food and pharma sectors. Both have long experience in US markets, and we look forward to their input in accelerating Shorla Pharma’s growth and development.”

Mr Moloney is also chair of Smurfit Kappa. From 2001 to 2013 he was group managing director of Glanbia. At Glanbia he led the expansion of the business into the US.

He is also a board member and chairman designate of ABP Food Group.

Ms Woody has more than twenty years of commercial experience in pharmaceuticals, biologics, and medical devices across a wide range of therapeutic areas in diverse markets.

Online Editors