John Collison co-owned Weston airport gets go-ahead for upgrade works

John Collison is a keen pilot and flew across the Atlantic in a small plane

The operator of Weston airport has secured the green light for an upgrade in terminal facilities at the airport.

Weston Aviation Academy Ltd has secured the go-ahead from South Dublin County Council after Stripe co-founder, John Collison, and a group of investors purchased a majority stake in the business.

The airport site straddles the Dublin-Kildare border and lies to the west of Lucan and south of Leixlip. In documentation lodged with the application, senior planner at Tom Phillips + Associates, Bernard Dwyer, told the council that following the purchase of Weston Airport and the adjacent National Flight Centre in 2021, “the current operators are seeking to modernise and enhance the existing airport facilities”.

Mr Dwyer explained: “The current proposed upgrades are being sought to create a more coherent unified facility with improved linkages between the various buildings.”

Mr Dwyer stated the proposed improvements to the entrance and the inclusion of the arrivals and departure vestibules “are intended to create a more coherent and rational layout to the ground floor building”.

Mr Dwyer further stated the proposed ancillary cafe and seating area is intended to complement the existing restaurant and bar facilities at first-floor level. Mr Dwyer stated the proposal “will enhance the operational efficiency as well as the safety and security of Weston airport”.