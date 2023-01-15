| 3.6°C Dublin

exclusive Joe Wiley predicted he would turn Amryt into a billion dollar company in just five years. It took him seven and a half

Amryt founder Joe Wiley says leaving Amryt when its €1.4bn acquisition deal closes will be bittersweet because the company feels like family, he never planned to flip it and it has huge growth opportunities ahead in the rate diseases treatment market

Dr Joe Wiley of Amryt. Photo: David Conachy Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

Dr Joe Wiley has just pulled off a massive coup – taking his idea to build a biotech focused on rare diseases, and selling it for €1.4bn just eight years later.

But leaving Amryt Pharmaceuticals on the day the acquisition by Italian company Chiesi Farmaceuti finally closes in the months ahead will be bittersweet.

