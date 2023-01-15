Dr Joe Wiley has just pulled off a massive coup – taking his idea to build a biotech focused on rare diseases, and selling it for €1.4bn just eight years later.

But leaving Amryt Pharmaceuticals on the day the acquisition by Italian company Chiesi Farmaceuti finally closes in the months ahead will be bittersweet.

“A CEO is like a bad smell when a deal is completed, you don’t want them in the room anymore,” he says, in his first exclusive interview since announcing the deal last week.

“The one person who will not be involved in the business anymore is me,“ he says, with a hint of emotion in his voice.

Amryt – a version of his own middle name and meaning ‘healing elixir from the Gods’ – was set up just eight years ago with little more than an ambition to get involved in the delivery of treatments for rare diseases.

In August 2015 he and Amryt CFO and COO Rory Nealon had taken a tiny one-room office in Dublin’s Fitzwilliam Place.

Wiley, a medical doctor, had previously left a promising career in neurology to work in the cut-throat world of private equity.

Amryt allowed him to combine his two very different skillsets, helping him to build a team that would win European regulatory approval for Filsuvez – a healing gel that treats the painful wounds suffered by children with the horrific condition Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), known as butterfly skin.

Wiley says that returning to Amryt’s newly plushly refurbished Mespil Road office after announcing the massive deal last week was “a very strange feeling”.

“On the one hand, I recognise that it's a major deal, a big number. But it's not a number that really surprises me.

"I remember talking to some people in Davy when we were starting up – and it was just the two of us, myself and Rory. Somebody on the sales desk asked the question: ‘So where do you see the business in five years time?’ And I said: ‘Well, I think it could be a billion-dollar business.’”

This, he says, was met with looks of scepticism from the traders.

Seven and a half years on, Wiley and his team have surpassed this early prediction with Chiesi agreeing to pay approximately €1.2bn in cash for the company, as well as further payments if Amryt’s EB drug wins approval in the US.

Wiley himself is likely to earn more than €30m from the deal, with more than €40m likely to go to other company executives.

"There's still a huge amount of growth in front of us. But when you look at it, you have to consider what's best for the shareholders. We have been affected by the malaise in biotech. Even though we make money, people are scared of the downturn in biotech right now.

“There has been a complete disconnect over the last two years between our excellent operational performance and our share price. So when we looked at this offer, we saw that it was a very good deal for shareholders.

“But it is bittersweet. It was never our intention to sell the business. Our plan was always to keep growing the company. There's a tremendous opportunity in our space.

"We've had multiple approaches throughout the years – and we've always told them that we're interested in growing the business, rather than selling.”

The secret of Amryt’s rapid success, in an industry that more often marks time in decades, has been its focus on acquiring drugs and treatments for rare diseases that are in late-stage trials.

“When it comes to developing a new drug from scratch, there’s a concept in our industry called ‘bench to bedside’. On average it's a 14-year journey that costs about $2bn. Obviously, there's a lot of upside when you do it successfully – but it’s a hugely risky business.

"One way that you can circumvent that risk is to concentrate on the last piece of the approval process.”

A key moment for Amryt came in 2016 when Wiley spotted that Aegerion Pharmaceuticals was pulling from the market a drug that treated a genetic condition that causes extremely high cholesterol levels in young children, putting them at risk of heart attack and stroke.

“We flew out to Boston to meet the Aegerion people and told them that if they gave us the drug – basically for nothing – rather than pulling it from the market, that we could continue its commercialisation and eventually pay them royalties and milestones.

"To our huge surprise they agreed to the deal. That turned us into a commercial business overnight , with revenues .”

But for Wiley it meant much more than revenue.

“We had a compassionate use appeal from the family of a child in Israel who could not afford to pay for the drug, which we granted. She had her first stroke aged three and she was moribund.

"She went on our drug – and she’s now able to run around the playground. Effectively, we've saved that child's life.”

In 2019 Aegerion was facing challenges on a number of fronts and asked Amryt to become involved in an acquisition process.

“We had no right to be involved, because we were tiny, but we succeeded. We fixed the balance sheet and by the first quarter of 2020 we had turned Aegerion’s €100m loss into €4.6m of Ebitda. We haven’t looked back since.

"We took all of its non-customer-facing roles out of the US and put them into Dublin – where the talent is every bit as good. It turned us into a global commercial pharmaceutical company.”

Wiley, who grew up near Stamullen in Co Meath and attended Gormanston College, did medicine in Trinity before specialising in neurology.

He was part of an international research programme at the Mater Hospital that discovered a new gene related to Parkinson’s. But long days staring into a microscope led him to question himself.

“I’d just turned 30 and wondered if I could do this for the next 35 years. My wife say it was an early midlife crisis.”

He made the leap and signed up for an MBA at INSEAD in France before joining an early-stage biotech-focused VC firm in Switzerland. When his wife, a clinical psychiatrist, was offered a role in the UK he took a job with Aberdeen Asset Managers working on a leveraged buyout fund.

“I was put on the board of a business process engineering firm, and was involved with an oil services business. That gave me an incredible insight into business. One thing drilled into me from that was the importance of cash – and that was useful later when we set up Amryt.”

Wiley and his colleagues decided to spin out the fund from Aberdeen. “The day we announced the deal, Lehman Brothers collapsed. If you were to pick a single day in history not to spin out your financial services business, that would’ve been it.”

Another private equity role in London followed, and Wiley commuted back and forth on the London City red-eye from Dublin.

Eventually, he was asked to set up an Irish office for California VC Sofinnova Ventures.

“I showed up at the interview in a suit. I was told to take off the jacket and tie. For my final interview the boss asked me to go for a swim in a hotel pool and we stood talking in the shallow end in the sunshine.”

At Soinnova he was introduced to late-stage drug assets around Europe.

“I had the idea to set up a company to acquire, develop and commercialise these assets.”

In 2015, Dublin-based Raglan Capital helped Wiley and Nealon raise €1m seed capital.

“Our idea was to buy pharma companies – which was kind of laughable with just a million euro. But I knew of a business in Germany called Birken which had really interesting assets, particularly a topical gel that accelerated wound-healing in EB.

“Birken’s management didn’t understand why you’d focus on a rare disease like EB and had large studies for its use in burns and skin grafts. But I’d identified EB as the most compelling opportunity.

"The thing about rare diseases is that you can focus on a small number of patients, being treated by a small number of physicians, and usually in a small number of centres – which makes your route to market much easier.”

Amryt approached the German billionaire that owned Birken.

“We told him we would use our million as an option to buy Birken, and if we didn't come back to him later with €20m more, he could keep the original million.”

Raglan was at the time involved with the cash shell of an old AIM-listed business called Fastnet Oil & Gas that still had €10m on its balance sheet, and set up a deal for Amryt to take this over. Amryt then attempted to raise the other €10m – but could only manage €8m.

“I went back to the owner of Birken and said: ‘I've brilliant news. We’ve raised the full €20m that we promised you… as long as you give us €2m.’”

The German billionaire laughed, but a few hours later the deal had been signed.

“That was really the beginning of Amryt. The head of Raglan Capital sat on our board and was involved until 2017 when he stepped down.”

Wiley and Nealon would add Ray Stafford, who had previously built the Sudocrem brand, as chairman.

Despite his windfall, Wiley is unlikely to sit still for long.

“My wife tells me that I wouldn’t last an hour on the beach before I got itchy feet. I definitely want to take a little time off, but that keeps getting shorter and shorter. Right now I'm down to just taking the summer.”

Neither is he ruling out a return to the sector in a different guise.

“There are some non-compete clauses, but there is certainly potential that I would return. Though I don't have another company up my sleeve.

"People tell me that the way I brought my skills together in Amryt seemed very strategic. But nothing could be further from the truth. It was just serendipity.

"There isn't a grand strategic plan. I do have some ideas, but I'm just going to wait and see.”

Any such project would have the advantage of more resources from the outset.

“And it'll be a ton easier to raise capital for the next one, compared to this one,” says Wiley.