IRELAND'S services sector activity returned to modest growth last month as many pubs and restaurants began trading again, but the outlook for the industry remains muted as businesses face an uncertain future.

People-facing sectors of the economy, including big employers like retail and hotels and ranging to high finance, are suffering a deeper and longer crisis as a result of ongoing public health restrictions.

The AIB services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) published this morning rose to 51.9 in July, compared to a reading of 39.7 in June and 23.4 in May. Any figure above 50 indicates expansion, and any figure below, contraction.

Last month was the first rise since February, but other parts of the Irish economy as well as the UK have rebounded much faster. "While this is a very welcome development, it is still a relatively low reading for the Irish Services PMI," according to AIB chief economist Oliver Mangan. "The index stood at 59.9 as recently as February, indicating that the sector is still far from being back to normal." Across the country, businesses are trying to salvage what's left of the summer, relying on staycationers to put money through tills. Michael Vaughan, who owns the Vaughan Lodge in Lahinch, Co Clare, said that he was originally "quite pessimistic" about opening his small hotel last April. He typically opens from April to the end of October, often catering for golfers. "Turnover is down about €425,000, or 50pc," he said. "We had about 40pc occupancy for July and we're edging towards 50pc for August, but we have discounted heavily." He said he had contemplated not opening the 32-room property for this season, but was also conscious of the employment the business provides. Mr Vaughan said that despite the slump in turnover, the performance will be better than he originally anticipated and the property should break even. But for pubs that don't serve food, their continuing closure has meant significant uncertainty. Kieran and George Savage have owned The Blasket pub in Tralee, Co Kerry since 2005. Kieran Savage said they invested heavily in the property, which with a nightclub, relies on students and locals for its core business. The crisis means it now has an outstanding tax liability but needs a tax clearance certificate to avail of financial supports, he said.