Jobs rich services sector misses out on Covid bounce back

Businesses from pubs to hotels are struggling to salvage what's left of the post-lockdown pandemic summer

IRELAND'S services sector activity returned to modest growth last month as many pubs and restaurants began trading again, but the outlook for the industry remains muted as businesses face an uncertain future.

People-facing sectors of the economy, including big employers like retail and hotels and ranging to high finance, are suffering a deeper and longer crisis as a result of ongoing public health restrictions.

The AIB services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) published this morning rose to 51.9 in July, compared to a reading of 39.7 in June and 23.4 in May. Any figure above 50 indicates expansion, and any figure below, contraction.