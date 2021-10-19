AN IRISH renewable energy firm is to almost double its workforce with the creation of 50 new jobs.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin hailed the Green Rebel expansion as he said the Cork-based firm will help Ireland become a world leader in offshore wind generation.

Green Rebel confirmed it will create the 50 new jobs over the next 12 months.

The firm currently employs 75 staff and will reach 125 personnel by mid 2022.

The new positions will include survey vessel crew, technicians and engineers, data scientists and surveyors, ecologists, aircraft mission specialists, project managers, office administrators, AI specialists, software developers and sales and marketing roles.

All 50 new jobs will be spread between Green Rebel operations in Cork Airport, Crosshaven and Limerick.

Mr Martin said the renewable energy sector offered hugely exciting opportunities for Ireland.

"Having seen the technology, met many of the team and seen some of the Green Rebel data from what is normally our hidden marine environment, I am excited that this team are having such success and innovative plans in place to drive our supply chain forward and help Ireland become a world leader in the development of offshore wind,” he said.

Green Rebel chief executive John Wallace said the firm were excited about their rapid expansion.

“The waters around Ireland and further afield are set to become a major source of renewable energy generation and this is an absolutely essential element of effort to combat climate change," he said.

"The quality survey work being undertaken by Green Rebel right now is designed to both protect the environment and allow wind farm developers to harness its potential.

"Our company operates a growing fleet of state-of-the-art survey aircraft and survey vessels that capture enormous datasets."

Green Rebel founder, Pearse Flynn, said Ireland is on the cusp of a green revolution.

"With an abundance of offshore wind and water available to us, we can produce real fuel alternatives to help deliver Ireland’s energy transition," he said.

"Wind generated offshore will play a significant role in providing energy security and helping Ireland become a net exporter of renewable energy.

"Wind generation will bring ashore electricity that can be used either directly into the grid, or feed exciting new green energy solutions provided by our sister company EI-H2, who are looking to produce green hydrogen.”