Jobs blow for Drogheda as global firm announces it will reduce workforce

Global med-tech company BD has confirmed that it plans to reduce the workforce in Drogheda by 60 over the next 15 months.

There are currently 235 people in the Drogheda plant - one of four facilities it has in Ireland.

In a detailed statement from the company, which next year will mark 60 years since it opened in Drogheda, itsaid the pandemic has contributed to the decision.

It said: “During the Covid pandemic, the world experienced extreme shifts in demand for certain products. “This affected BD in two ways – extremely high demand for products used on Covid patients and lessened demand for products that were not used when non-critical procedures were suspended to increase capacity for Covid patients.

It said the company "is right-sizing manufacturing operations to realign current inventory and future demand.

“In addition, the Drogheda site has been manufacturing components for embecta since BD spun off this new, independent, diabetes care company in April 2022. embecta, which has operations in Dún Laoghaire, will be taking responsibility for manufacturing those components. This results in the reduction of a production line in Drogheda.

"These combined factors will result in a targeted reduction of 60 positions in Drogheda over the course of 15 months to right-size its manufacturing operations with today’s realities.”

It expects that "natural attrition and retirements to reduce the number of employees actually affected. For those who are affected, we are committed to treating each person affected by this decision with compassion and respect.

The statement concluded that the decision was not a reflection on the performance of the Drogheda site but was driven by other business factors.

Ireland and "intends to continue investing in its facilities across the country".

Last month it opened a new €4m research and development facility in Blackrock, Dublin and announced an additional €3m investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Enniscorthy, Wexford, which will create more than 85 new jobs.

Reacting to the news which started to filter through to employees on Friday,one man said: "There are young people working here who are hoping to get mortgages and buy cars and this is a big blow for them. We are all down over it.”