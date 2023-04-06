Jet lessor Avolon records ‘positive momentum’ in Q1 as demand grows

Dublin-based jet lessor Avolon saw “positive momentum” in the first quarter of the year as China’s reopening boosted travel in the region, while global airline passenger numbers increased.

Avolon added three new customers in the quarter, with the lessor now working with a total of 147 airlines across 65 countries.

At the end of March, it owned and managed a fleet of 578 aircraft.

The company completed 31 lease transactions in the first three months of the year, including new aircraft leases, follow-on leases, as well as lease extensions.

It also delivered nine new aircraft and transitioned nine aircraft to 13 of its customers.

Avolon now has total orders and commitments for a further 252 new aircraft.

“The year has started with positive momentum as airline passenger growth continues and the impact of reopening in China feeds into increasing travel in the region,” chief executive Andy Cronin said.

Mr Cronin, who succeeded Dómhnal Slattery as chief executive last October, added that the current shortage of narrow and widebody aircraft is a “dominant theme” and is contributing to the ongoing growth of both of leasing and trading activity.

Avolon is now aiming to achieve a fleet of 75pc fuel-efficient, new technology aircraft in the next two years. Currently,

The company added that 55pc of its current fleet is made up of these new fuel-efficient airplanes.