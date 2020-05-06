Jet lessor Avolon is deluged with pleas for payment relief

Dublin-based aircraft leasing giant Avolon said 80pc of its customers have sought payment relief measures as the bulk of the world's airline fleets remain grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Avolon, one of the world's biggest jet lessors, has 150 airline customers in 62 countries.

It said it's in "active dialogue" with its customer base and has already agreed a number of rent deferral deals for an average of three months.

"It is expected some form of short-term rental deferral arrangement will be agreed with the majority of our customers," it said in a first-quarter trading update. It warned that given the continuing impact on its customers' operations, it anticipates a number of lessees will fall behind on their rent obligations.

Avolon, in which China's HNA conglomerate has a significant interest, had a fleet of 855 owned, managed and on-order aircraft at the end of last year.

Its revenue in the first quarter of this year rose 5pc to $644m (€595m), but its profit tumbled 13pc to $154m.

CEO Domhnal Slattery said the company had acted "swiftly and decisively" in the first quarter as the coronavirus swept the planet.

It reduced its aircraft order book, drew down on its unsecured revolving credit facility and reduced its near-term capital commitments.

"Additionally, the prudent management of our balance sheet over the last number of years - specifically in increasing our unencumbered assets and operating with minimal near-term debt maturities - means we are well positioned for the medium term," said Mr Slattery.

Avolon cancelled orders for 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft in the quarter, with a list price of about $3.8bn. It also cancelled a commitment to buy four Airbus A330neo jets that were due for delivery in 2021.

The lessor also rescheduled the delivery of 16 Max aircraft due between 2020 and 2023 to 2024 and beyond. It also delayed an additional Airbus order.

"The Covid-19 global pandemic will materially reshape the commercial aviation industry for the foreseeable future," said Mr Slattery.

