JD Wetherspoon makes fresh bid for 43-foot sound barrier in Dublin ‘superpub’

Mock up of the proposed beer garden wall at Keaven's Port

UK pub giant JD Wetherspoon is willing to limit the capacity of a beer-garden attached to its ‘superpub’ on Dublin’s Camden Street to 100 patrons or less in a bid to secure planning permission to erect a 43-foot-high sound barrier.

In an appeal lodged to An Bord Pleanála against Dublin City Council’s comprehensive refusal to the sound barrier, planning consultants for JD Wetherspoon, Brock McClure, state that its client “is extremely disappointed” by the Council decision to refuse planning.

They say the firm was disappointed at the decision “due to the fact that they were and still are committed to being a good neighbour and working with residents to resolve issues whenever they may arise”.

The planning consultants contend that the Council refusal “was not based on a reasonable assessment of the proposal”.

The Council refused planning permission to the barrier – dubbed by one local resident as “taller than the Berlin Wall” – after concluding that it would create an unacceptably high, solid barrier and would seriously injure the amenity of protected structures within the area.

The sound barrier, planned for a beer garden attached to JD Wetherspoon’s ‘super-pub’ at its Keaven’s Port Hotel, faced strong local opposition.

However, in the appeal submission, Brock McClure state that “is it disappointing that the planning authority would not work with the appellant in advancing a resolution to the issue”.

The planning consultants state that “this courtyard space is an important part of the overall pub/hotel offering which provides 200 jobs and it is important for the viability of the business that it remains operative”.

JD Wetherspoon does not intend to operate the courtyard at the level of 244 patrons, they say, “and is happy to accept a condition that limits occupant to 100 persons or less”.

The appeal also states that JD Wetherspoon “is fully committed to a monitoring programme that manages occupancy of the court-yard space”.

The appeal adds that JD Wetherspoon has been committed to restoring the heritage value of these buildings “and it is necessary to weigh these extensive efforts against the issues that have arisen in terms of neighbouring residential amenity”.

The sound barrier will allow JD Wetherspoon to reopen the beer garden it shut down in April 2022 following complaints.

The appeal states that “in doing so, JD Wetherspoon have since experienced significant financial impact” resulting in a loss in sales and business.