JB Barry & Partners acquired by France’s Egis Group

Dublin-headquartered civil engineering business JB Barry & Partners has been acquired by French company Egis.

JB Barry, which was founded 63 years ago, has offices in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Castlebar. It employs over 180 people.

The value of the acquisition was not disclosed, with full completion of the deal subject to approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

The company’s leadership team and staff will remain unchanged following the deal, with all projects to continue as planned.

JB Barry focuses on projects in a number of sectors, including water services, transportation and energy.

French engineering and consulting company Egis has had an Irish base for the past 20 years and has over 500 staff based here.

The group currently has operations in 120 countries, employing over 16,000 people across the globe.

It has delivered a number of major infrastructure projects in Ireland, including the Dublin Port Tunnel and the Jack Lynch Tunnel in Cork.

Prior to the acquisition, both companies were partnered on a number of projects here focused on rail and light rail transport, such as the planning of the Luas Green Line extension to Finglas.

“Joining Egis is a natural next step in our organisations development and will give us the capacity to respond to larger domestic and international tenders and offer our existing clients new added value services,” JB Barry & Partners managing director Liam Prendiville said.

"This significant investment in Ireland will support our continued growth and enable us to deliver world-leading civil engineering projects at a greater scale for our clients,” added Egis Group chief executive Laurent Germain.