Japan’s Mitsui takes 27pc stake in Airtricity founder’s former firm

Japanese investment firm Mitsui has invested €575m in Dublin-based Mainstream Renewable Power, the company set up by Airtricity founder Eddie O’Connor 14 years ago.

Mr O’Connor resigned from the company last year following controversial remarks about African “tribal societies”.

The transaction will see Mitsui taking a 27.5pc equity stake in firm, which is now valued at around €2.1bn.

The funding will go towards developing Mainstream’s global wind and solar power portfolio in the Americas, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region, the companies said in a statement.

Mr O’Connor resigned from Mainstream suddenly last year after telling the Dublin Climate Dialogues that Africa’s energy transition was being held back by a lack of education in “tribal societies.”

Mr O’Connor apologised for the remarks, saying they were “entirely inappropriate and insensitive” and served to “perpetuate stereotypes”.

The resignation came just weeks after he closed a deal valuing Mainstream at €1bn. He is now concentrating on his offshore wind power infrastructure firm Supernode.

Norwegian energy firm Aker Horizons acquired a 75pc stake in Mainstream in January 2021. Today’s investment will see Aker’s share falling to 54.4pc.

Mitsui is one of Japan’s leading trading and investment firms, with around 45,000 employees in 63 countries.

Kristian Røkke, Aker Horizons chief executive and Mainstream chairman, said Mitsui was “the perfect partner” to help grow Mainstream into “a renewable energy major”.

“We see Mainstream as an integral part of Aker Horizons’ plans to develop mega-scale green industrial hubs, drawing on synergies between Mitsui, the Aker Horizons portfolio and other strategic partners.”

Mitsui’s chief operating officer Kazumasa Nakai said the firm would leverage its “global business networks” and its “wide-ranged industrial capabilities including deep expertise in the global power sector” to drive Mainstream’s growth.

Mainstream has a 14-year track record in developing, building and operating onshore and offshore wind and solar farms across the world, and has delivered assets to the world’s largest offshore wind project in Hornsea, off the coast of Yorkshire.

“Today’s transformational announcement reinforces Mainstream’s leadership position in the global race to net zero as well as enabling nations to rapidly reduce their dependence on oil and gas imports through the large-scale deployment of renewables,” said Mainstream group chief executive Mary Quaney.