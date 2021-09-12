| 11.5°C Dublin

Janssen plans €150m plant expansion in Cork

Pharmaceutical firm could create up to 180 new  jobs

The entry to the Janssen plant in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork Expand

Sean Pollock Email

Janssen Sciences Ireland, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company which is part of US industry giant Johnson & Johnson, has submitted a planning application for a €150m expansion of its Co Cork plant that could create around 180 jobs.

The pharmaceutical firm is seeking to expand its biomedicines facility in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, by around 2,500sqm. Janssen submitted the application to Cork County Council earlier this month.

A spokesman for Janssen told the Sunday Independent that the company expects to employ up to an additional 180 people at the expanded facility. He added that Janssen had operated the 40-hectare facility since 2005, manufacturing products to treat conditions that include rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and cancer.

