Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's pizza and deli counters could be coming to an Irish workplace or venue near you.

Jamie Oliver's food is on its way to Irish workplaces after Aramark deal

US food and property giant Aramark has just launched a 10-year partnership with the British chef and is in active discussions to launch the brand at a number of Irish sites, it confirmed to this newspaper.

Aramark's Dublin-based president of its Northern Europe division, Frank Gleeson, who brokered the deal with Oliver, said it plans to introduce Oliver's brand into a range of university, business, leisure and travel sites here. This would likely be a mix of the popular chef's Jamie's Deli, Jamie's Diner, Jamie's Pizzeria and Jamie's Italian concepts. Aramark provides food service and facilities management to a wide range of Irish businesses, sports venues and visitor attractions.

"You will see the Jamie Oliver brand in the Irish market in the next year or so," said Gleeson. "Our ambition is to bring his concept into places in both the UK and Ireland where you would not normally find it. We are actively talking to clients about this now and there is a lot of excitement around how he makes the whole health and wellness agenda very accessible to people." The chef, whose business has been under serious financial strain in recent times, opened a Jamie's Italian restaurant in Dundrum in 2012.

The new partnership with Aramark will see the two work together on an exclusive basis across workplaces in Northern Europe, enabling Aramark to introduce social dining experiences to client sites. In a wide-ranging interview, Gleeson confirmed that Aramark is also planning to open a major new flagship Avoca store in Dublin city centre and hopes to expand its Avoca brand to other Irish cities as well as the UK.

Gleeson said there are no plans for Jamie Oliver's brand to be included at Avoca stores.

