Jamie Dornan basking in post-'Fifty Shades' glow with €1m bonus

Irish actor Jamie Dornan is enjoying the fruits of playing Christian Grey in the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy after receiving a dividend of more than €1m from his commercial firm.

New accounts filed by Dornan's Where's the Danger Ltd for 2017 show that the actor received a dividend of £900,000 (€1.019m) in 2016.

The payout of the dividend wasn't disclosed in the 2016 accounts. Accumulated profits at the firm increased from £2,402 and £11,530 last year.

The three movies made him a global star and generated $1.3bn at the box office with the movies costing $150m to produce.

Irish actor Jamie Dornan with ‘Fifty Shades’ co-star Dakota Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Born in Hollywood, Co Down, former model Dornan has been busy since the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy and has starring roles this year in US movie drama 'Untogether', 'A Private War' and 'Robin Hood', in which Dornan stars alongside Jamie Foxx and Ben Mendelsohn.

Separate accounts recently lodged by the creator of the 'Fifty Shades' phenomenon, EL James, show that revenues from the books and movies continue to roll in. Figures lodged with Companies House in the UK show that Fifty Shades Ltd recorded revenues of £10.2m in the 12 months to the end of September last - down on the £16m in 2016.

The first part of the blockbuster trilogy was screened on RTÉ on Sunday night.

