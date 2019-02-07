Jameson toasts barrels of growth

Sales of Jameson whiskey passed the four million cases mark in the six months to 31 December.

The drink reported value growth of 8pc, and volume growth of 6pc during the period, according to interim results from Irish Distillers.

Standout regions for the company included Sub-Saharan Africa, which saw 40pc growth (excluding South Africa), and Asia, where Jameson enjoyed 50pc growth in India.

Conor McQuaid, chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers, said: "Jameson continues to thrive and is now in double- or triple-digit growth in more than 70 markets across the world."

"Consumers are appreciating the full Jameson family, particularly our super premium range, as seen by the growth of Jameson Black Barrel, up 26pc."

The group also benefitted from the performance of single pot whiskey, with Redbreast experiencing value growth of 20pc.

Since 2011 Irish Distillers has released over 10 new single pot still Irish whiskeys, adding that the feedback from whiskey drinkers has been "phenomenal."

Elsewhere, and Powers’ whiskey growth in Ireland remains steady at 4pc.

"2018 has been another successful year for our brand homes in Bow Street in Dublin and Midleton in Cork, with visitor numbers growing strongly in both," Mr McQuaid added.

Last year, in news first reported by the Irish Independent, Irish Distillers confirmed it is considering the construction of a new distillery in Ireland as global sales of its Jameson whiskey brand continue to soar.

Online Editors