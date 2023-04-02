Jameson owner Pernod Ricard resumes Russia sales

Last week, the Sunday Independent reported Jameson products were for sale on a popular Russian alcohol website with stores in Moscow. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Sean Pollock

Pernod Ricard, which owns Ireland’s biggest-selling whiskey brand Jameson, has resumed supply of brands to the Russian market having previously suspended sales there in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.