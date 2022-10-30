Jameson owner Irish Distillers in beer sell-off talks

Scott Baigent and Cameron Wallace, founders of the multi-award winning Eight Degrees brewery

Jameson whiskey producer Irish Distillers, owned by French alcohol giant Pernod Ricard, has approached potentially interested parties about selling its craft beer business Eight Degrees Brewing.

Earlier this year, Irish Distillers, which bought Eight Degrees in 2018, hired financial services firm EY to manage a potential sale of the craft beer business, according to multiple market sources.

The Sunday Independent has seen documents produced by EY promoting a proposed sale of Eight Degrees to potentially interested buyers in June.

On whether it was selling Eight Degrees, a spokeswoman for Irish Distillers said it “doesn’t comment on rumour or speculation”.

The documents said Irish Distillers was considering its options and would be looking to work collaboratively with any acquirer. Up for discussion with any buyer would be distribution across Ireland by Irish Distillers and the supply of bulk beers to the company.

Eight Degrees Brewing was established in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, by Cameron Wallace from Australia and Scott Baigent from New Zealand in 2010. Both left the company earlier this year.

In May 2018, Irish Distillers acquired Eight Degrees Brewing and said the deal would see the craft brewer provide beer supply to support the growth of its Jameson Caskmates range. Reports at the time quoted industry insiders describing the purchase of the craft beer brand and brewer as being a “multimillion-euro deal”.

According to consumer data firm Dunnhumby, the brand has grown to occupy a key position within the Irish craft beer category, holding a 5.6pc share in the 52 weeks to the end of February 2022.

The documents show Eight Degrees had 219 retail store listings across retailers including Tesco, Musgrave and Dunnes, with a revenue of just over €1.7m for its 2021 financial year, up 26pc.

Eight Degrees’ adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was €315,000 last year, up from €125,000, at a margin of 19pc. It forecasts adjusted Ebitda to grow to €343,000 for 2022, with a margin of 27pc.