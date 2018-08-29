Jameson is the number one Irish whiskey in the world with sales of 7.3 million cases in the 12 months to 30 June.

Jameson is the number one Irish whiskey in the world with sales of 7.3 million cases in the 12 months to 30 June.

Jameson on top of the world with sales of 7.3 million cases

The whiskey experienced 14pc value growth and 12pc volume growth during the year, according to the latest annual results from Irish Distillers.

The US and South Africa continue to be the biggest markets for Jameson, with emerging markets also starting to grow.

Yesterday the Irish Independent reported that Irish Distillers is understood to be planning a major new distillery to cope with the increasing worldwide demand for Jameson whiskey, with Waterford and Youghal tipped as potential sites for the new distillery.

Read more: Irish Distillers planning first new whiskey plant in decades

Overall and innovation contributed to sustaining growth across Irish Distillers’ portfolio, with sales of Jameson Caskmates reaching 300,000 cases in 2017/2018, driven by the launch of Caskmates IPA Edition in the United States, the group said.

During the 12 month period the Irish Distillers Prestige range, including Redbreast and Midleton Very Rare, experienced 12.8pc volume growth.

Commenting on the results, Conor McQuaid, chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers, said that Irish whiskey is the fastest growing premium spirit in the world.

"Sales of Irish whiskey now account for more than one third of all Irish beverage exports, and we are immensely proud of the strong performance of our full portfolio of Irish whiskeys cementing our position as the makers of the world’s most enjoyed Irish whiskeys."

In 1988 Irish Distillers joined Pernod Ricard, which reported overall sales of €9bn in its financial year 2017. The company’s brands include Absolute Vodka, Havana Club rum, and Beefeater gin.

Online Editors