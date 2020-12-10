‘I’ve played a naked corpse and been shot in head with a crossbow... today I’m playing Santa’

In the Grotto

Santa is a ridiculous gig but I enjoy it. As an actor, I lend myself well to a bombastic role, and it’s a handy nixer.

My Santa act on Zoom is less grandfatherly and more cartoonish. I take it slower to avoid people talking over each other – it is a 15-minute slot unlike a shopping centre.

Grown-up relatives elsewhere can join on the link and often I have two kids and six adults on a call. It feels like the adults get an equal amount out of it.

On Zoom, the children are more confident in their own surroundings which means they can be more egocentric with their requests and I keep an eye on their parent’s reactions and keep it vague and non-committal – especially with the requests for Fortnite vouchers, PlayStations and pets.

There is a certain wide-eyed wonderment you get from the 4- to 8-year-olds that is just magical and it’s still there on Zoom.

Essential worker

In 2016, I did a job from AIB HQ where I had to sit on an internal video-conferencing call and chat to all the boys and girls ringing in from booths in bank branches. That felt weird.

I’ve done the Powerscourt Santa, and the Avondale House Santa forest tour.

Santa gets jaded more easily online, but a glass of water and I am ready to go again. I’m double-jobbing at the moment – running online corporate team building events in the evening and at weekends I’m on Santa duty.

I also do personalised WhatsApp messages – I cannot believe the demand – and these are more flexible as I can record them any time.

Acting out

I moved to Letterkenny from London when I was three months old – my dad is from Derry – I went to Headford in Meath, where I got into drama, and I continued this at St Columba’s boarding school.

At the time, I took for granted the amazing extracurricular activities and education I got. It was only later I realised how privileged I had been.

When I was 15 I did a reading at my grandmother's funeral and afterwards my uncle suggested I should become an actor – I had been thinking the same and this encouraged me.

Expand Close Oddie Braddell, Zoom Santa at callsanta.ie, actor and event manager at Orangeworks / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oddie Braddell, Zoom Santa at callsanta.ie, actor and event manager at Orangeworks

When I left boarding school I tried to get into drama school but I was not ready and it took a few years to get accepted at the Gaiety school.

I spent some time drinking heavily in Donegal but in 2001 did an arts course in the Playhouse theatre in Derry which gave me a creative reboot.

I then did a cert and taught drama at the YMCA in Derry and at Belvedere school in Dublin – these were incredible experiences and the theatre games were so good for the children’s confidence.

I often use the same for adults at my corporate events. The advice is similar – don’t let being shy stop you from putting yourself out there and doing public speaking. We all play characters in life so pretend you are playing someone more confident.

The world's a stage

I’m taking a break from pursuing roles – I will do one if requested, but I’m fed up chasing shadows of jobs that don’t exist.

For most actors the job is not glamorous – you go along to the casting calls and there is always a gatekeeper.

As an actor, my job was not to perform, it was to audition, but the audition is unlike an interview where your skills are taken into consideration. The audition is more like Tinder.

You know it is not personal and the decisions taken are arbitrary but it’s impossible not to take the rejection seriously.

Glory days

When I left the Gaiety I did a bunch of good jobs – it always felt I was on the cusp but then it never seemed to take off. I had two parts in Titus Andronicus, I did a tour in 2007 with Alone it Stands.

I was always doing bits and bobs – loads of short films and some TV parts. I had a small part on Game of Thrones – I got shot in the head with a crossbow in the ‘Red Wedding’ scene which was great fun.

In Ripper Street for the BBC show I played a naked corpse for the entire thing because I was murdered in the first scene. I remember at the screening, a woman working on post production told me she had the job of shading my bits out for the American audience.

In many ways it’s a wonderful life – varied and satisfying but the uncertainty got me down and the sense my self esteem hinged on someone else’s opinion was difficult.

Purpose and Profit

I started off at Orangeworks filling in as MC on a gig for an actor friend, Jim Roche, and found I felt energised and empowered using my skills to do something I was valued for, it’s creative work

A few years ago I got put on the full-time books working three days a week and it was transformative to have a salary. Because being a sole trader you are a debt collector, an accountant and salesperson – it’s draining.

One of the gigs I love is a commercial break game where teams go off and design an ad – they write and perform it. I’m there as the acting coach and teach them how to use a camera, how to write a storyboard.

In March, the events dried up but it wasn't long before we put together online versions of our team-building gigs. We spend a lot of time preparing briefs. We call it ‘Edutainment’.

Zooming ahead

I have a morning zoom call at 9.30 with the team to discuss events that day. Before Covid I would go straight to a venue so in some ways it’s easier at home because I just switch on the computer.

It is more difficult to deliver and get a response from 50 people on a Teams call – online it’s harder to know if your jokes have landed.

We are getting great feedback but I think we will go back mostly to live events.

Having said that I am doing many international events online – next week I’ve a big job in Hong Kong and one in Mexico for 500 people at a financial house – the blue chip clients love me.

Security and self esteem

My wife Nicole works in recruitment for a large tech firm. She is the one with the real job.

It’s been hectic double-jobbing but I am so pleased I did the online Santa – when people get in touch to say their son or niece is still talking about me a week later, it’s worth it.

I do need to be careful as I tend to give all my positive energy to the Santa stuff; I lost my mum nine years ago and at this time of year I still struggle a lot with this.

Every actor gets those shaggy days but since I started full time at Orangeworks I have balanced my moods. These days I get loads of repeat requests from corporate clients and that’s what I wanted all along – to put my talents to good use.