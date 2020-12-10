| 7°C Dublin

‘I’ve played a naked corpse and been shot in head with a crossbow... today I’m playing Santa’

THIS WORKING LIFE
Oddie Braddell, Zoom Santa at callsanta.ie, actor and event manager at Orangeworks
in conversation with Mary McCarthy

Christmas cheer: Oddie Braddell, actor and event manager at Orangeworks, playing Santa for callsanta.ie Expand

Mary McCarthy

In the Grotto

Santa is a ridiculous gig but I enjoy it. As an actor, I lend myself well to a bombastic role, and it’s a handy nixer.

My Santa act on Zoom is less grandfatherly and more cartoonish. I take it slower to avoid people talking over each other – it is a 15-minute slot unlike a shopping centre.

