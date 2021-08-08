‘I’ve been booed at on the street and followed,’ says Bank of Ireland chief Francesca McDonagh

Although Francesca McDonagh had visited Ireland often as a child for holidays and family occasions, the reality of living here when she took over as Bank of Ireland CEO almost four years ago threw up some surprises.

While she had done her reading on the financial crisis, she was taken aback by the depth of feeling towards banks and bankers — as well as the tracker mortgage scandal.

“I knew rationally why,” she says of people’s feelings towards the banks. “But living here and experiencing it on the streets — some of the comments I would have got, particularly early on in my tenure around banks and how badly some bankers were perceived by literally the man or woman on the street — I was left in no avoidance of doubt about the need to try and restore trust with our customers.”

She says negative encounters didn’t happen that often and that she doesn’t mind people bringing up branch closures or other feedback if they bump into her.

“We pay companies to get feedback, if I can get it for free on the street I am not going to turn it away.”

But some of the confrontations clearly unsettled her during those early days in Dublin.

“The most negative engagement was just around the tracker issue, that was in my first month,” she recalls. “It wasn’t physically threatening but I was followed in the street when I came out of the Department of Finance. It’s part of the job.

"I am not saying it doesn’t impact me, it impacts anyone.”

However, McDonagh, who comes from humble roots, prides herself in her resilience. “Getting the negative feedback, being booed on the street — literally — makes you think what I am here to do? Modernise a bank and not just Bank of Ireland, because of our size, influence the banking sector.”

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe announced in June that he would start the process of selling the State’s shareholding in Bank of Ireland and that begun last week with the stake reducing to under 13pc from almost 14pc. McDonagh hopes it will go some way to marking the end of an era.

“I don’t think that makes up for the history but I think it resets, I hope, the relationship with the State certainly.”

McDonagh was also able to offer some good news to investors last week. The bank reported an underlying pre-tax profit of €465m for the first six months of the year, which compares with a loss of €669m for the same period in 2020. One of the reasons for this was the bank’s loan impairment charge, which was just €1m for the period, down from €937m.

With McDonagh prioritising changes to the bank’s culture, she is pleased with how the sector dealt with the immediate challenges of Covid-19, particularly the 100,000 payment breaks which were entered into.

“That wasn’t a regulatory or political request, it was proactive step taken by the sector,” she says.

With the outlook for the Irish economy improving, she has reason to be optimistic about the level of defaults.

However, the Government is starting to taper off supports, leading insolvency experts to predict a wave of company closures.

McDonagh takes a cautious view.

“There is still an element of uncertainty that as government supports taper off and get lifted, there is always an element risk that some businesses will be challenged in terms of resuming their normal operations.

“The world has changed with Covid, and some things will go back, and we all want to go back to theatres and restaurants and bars, and some of us want to go back to the gym.

"But increasingly, there are some behaviours that won’t go back. And one of those which will change is shopping.”

She points to her own business, which has been culling branches — a third are to close.

“I think some businesses have adapted really well to that and they’ve got great online propositions but if a business hasn’t been able to adapt to an online presence or their service or their fulfilment is less good, they may be impacted as some of those supports are lifted. So there still is that element of caution.”

McDonagh grew up in south London next door to her Irish grandparents. Her grandfather came from Ireland to the UK to repair roof tiles damaged in World War II, while her Irish grandmother was a cleaner. Her father was a police officer, as was her mother — who came to the UK as an Egyptian refugee at the age of 15.

Based in Croydon, she attended a state school before studying philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford — although not without a fight, as she was initially turned down by three Oxford colleges but eventually managed to win a place after arguing her case in person.

McDonagh credits her background with her approach to life and her career. “I think there is an element of resilience, which sounds like it’s really hard and painful, but sometimes I have learned the most in my life when I have failed at something and it’s a real test when you don’t succeed.

"We’re all watching the Olympics at the moment and some of the most inspirational stories are people who didn’t win gold.”

As her parents were not wealthy, she worked part-time from an early age. “Nothing was assumed. It was not as if I had much to fall back on.

"You don’t have a plan B. You are your own plan B and if you want something, you have to go for it.”

McDonagh recently went for it when stockbroker Davy was put on the block following the fallout from a Central Bank fine. The bank will pay €440m for the bulk of the firm.

Much was made of reputational damage the bad press would cause Davy but the price has exceeded expectations. McDonagh believes the problems around the Anglo bond transaction which prompted the €4.1m fine were not widespread.

“They are very serious interventions and that crystalised a huge amount of coverage and change among Davy senior management and the sale process. But in terms of — was this one finding, was the issue more widespread? — it would appear not.”

She said that findings of a review by Alvarez and Marsal were reassuring.

“At Bank of Ireland over the last number of years we’ve had a lot of reflection around our cultural transformation. I look forward to extending some of those learnings and good practice to the Davy team when they join the group.”

The bank will need to balance that governance with the necessary risk for an operation like Davy, which must deliver returns for investors.

“We did a lot of robust due diligence and I think integration is about working with the Davy management team as well and giving them the right balance between enabling them to look after their customers and to grow their business, but within the risk culture of Bank of Ireland.”

“They are larger than their nearest Irish competitor by a multiple.

"And we wanted to acquire the market leader because that diversifies our revenue,” she says.

"It enables us to really leverage growth in the demand in wealth management from an Irish populus that is getting older, is getting wealthier in the main and is under-provided for in terms of pensions and wealth advice.”

The bank is also poised to acquire KBC’s €9bn of performing Irish loans.

KBC and Ulster Bank’s exit from Ireland has raised questions about competition in the market, although McDonagh points out that Bank of Ireland would acquire an existing back book from KBC rather than a branch network or sales team.

“It does feel very competitive from where we sit,” she says of the mortgage market. “ I get quizzed a lot by our investors — has market share gone up or down, people ask”

Given the cultural change she has sought at the bank, could the tracker scandal happen at Bank of Ireland now? She reiterates that what happened was not acceptable.

“I can give assurance that the focus around customer impact in any decision that is made is central.

"We will literally hold the customer baton in a meeting.”

She said pre-Covid, someone would grab the baton and take a consumer view, and now online someone takes on the role of the voice of the customer. “I don’t want that to be a bit of a gimmicky thing.

"We are making decisions for a range of stakeholders, but if you get it wrong for customers, you can see repercussions for customers both financially and emotionally, and also [see repercussions] financially and reputationally for the bank.”

McDonagh says there are difficult decision which have to be made, however, with closing branches just one.

“People will say that’s very anti-customer. The reality is people weren’t using those branches.”

However, the bank is investing in the branches people do use and in online banking.

“I know we have made a massive cultural change in the bank. Is there more to do? Always.”

Among her current priorities are the future of work as hybrid working becomes part of the bank’s model and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance).

“I think before Covid it was maybe seen as optional or on the periphery. I think now it’s mandatory, it’s essential and there has been a generational shift.”

McDonagh spent much of her career working internationally with HSBC. At just 46, and with four years under her belt at Bank of Ireland, is her eye now wandering to the next stage of her career?

“I am absolutely focused on Bank of Ireland, on living in Ireland and doing the job that I am doing,” she says.

“We have set out a multi-year strategy that was 2018-2021. We will do a strategy refresh — I wanted to do it this year, but because of the acquisitions we just need clarity before we start setting our new targets.

“We’ll see a strategy for our 21/22 to 2024 period hopefully in the New Year. I am excited about the future.

I’ve bought a house here, I’ve got my citizenship here and I’ve been very happy living and working here and I continue to be.”

Curriculum vitae: Francesca McDonagh

Name: Francesca McDonagh

Position: CEO of Bank of Ireland Group

Age: 46

Lives: Dalkey, Co Dublin

Education: Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree (Oxford)

Family: One husband, two dogs

Hobbies/pastimes: I’ve (finally) got into rowing and running during lockdown, and I love reading great crime fiction

Favourite book: Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens

Favourite film/series: I really enjoyed Mare of Easttown

Business lessons

What advice would you have to young people starting off on a career or heading into first year in college?

Think big! Don’t be afraid to make mistakes and take risks

Be open minded about your future and explore different paths; you can always change your mind — plus the last job you will do in your career probably doesn’t even exist today.

What helps you keep grounded?

You’re never too senior or successful to have feedback.

I solicit feedback from my own team and I encourage them to be brave in telling me what I could be better at.