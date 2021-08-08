| 14.3°C Dublin

‘I’ve been booed at on the street and followed,’ says Bank of Ireland chief Francesca McDonagh

CEO hopes State sale of its stake in the bank will help restore trust

&ldquo;I know we have made a massive cultural change in the bank. Is there more to do? Always,&rdquo; says Francesca McDonagh.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​  Picture: Naoise Culhane. Expand

Although Francesca McDonagh had visited Ireland often as a child for holidays and family occasions, the reality of living here when she took over as Bank of Ireland CEO almost four years ago threw up some surprises.

While she had done her reading on the financial crisis, she was taken aback by the depth of feeling towards banks and bankers —  as well as the tracker mortgage scandal.

“I knew rationally why,” she says of people’s feelings towards the banks. “But living here and experiencing it on the streets — some of the comments I would have got, particularly early on in my tenure around banks and how badly some bankers were perceived by literally the man or woman on the street — I was left in no avoidance of doubt about the need to try and restore trust with our customers.”

