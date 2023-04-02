I’ve asked – but nobody seems to know where the economy is going in the next two years

When a housing minister is asked to address a conference for big US multinational employers, you know they have something on their mind – and it isn’t corporate tax.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien tried his best to re-assure the executives of firms employing 200,000 people here that housing matters were in hand.

“Getting to grips” with housing and “catching up” were phrases O’Brien used at the American Chamber of Commerce event – and he certainty didn’t fall into the trap of over-promising and under-delivering.

Interpreting the warnings and the upsides, it seems we are at the peak of an economic cycle

Surveys have found that housing is the number one challenge for companies wanting to invest or expand in Ireland. After all, they can’t bring in the new jobs if there isn’t anywhere affordable for employees to live.

The prospect of an economy with so much investment and job potential but not enough infrastructural capacity, including housing, also surfaced in an ESRI report this week.

The think-tank is worried that the Irish economy could overheat. This could happen on the back of very low unemployment which could go below 4pc, higher prices, wages and increased demand. Overheating tends to end miserably in relatively big downturns.

A different kind of warning was given by Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney and IDA Ireland’s Mary Buckley, speaking at the announcement of Eli Lilly’s €1bn pharma investment in Limerick.

Buckley warned about not taking inward investment for granted and emphasised the threats and the economic uncertainty. Both cautioned about challenges following the downturn in tech sector jobs.

The whole pattern is a little confusing and looks like mixed messaging.

The ESRI suggests we could become victims of our own success with an overheated boom and then a bad downturn.

Coveney emphasises the danger of a downturn or drop off in inward investment caused by uncertainty.

Can they both be right?

Either way, we end up in a worse place than the economy is at now. Interpreting the warnings and the upsides, it seems we are at the peak of an economic cycle.

We either see a downturn caused by external factors, or a foot-to-the-floor approach without the capacity in the economy

to match growth pressures – which may lead to a bigger shock.

The ESRI signalled the possible need for tax increases to slow spending. An overheating economy could also be made worse by excessive current spending by the Government to fix problems in health or housing.

Politicians selling tax increases is hard at any time. But trying to do it when the Exchequer is expected to show an €8bn surplus (as it does this year) seems completely impossible.

Listening to all the warnings and insights, it seems pretty clear that right now nobody has a clue what way the economy is going to go in the next two years.

But nobody is saying it will go up and up.

Air fares take-off in a sign of airline recovery

Mixed messages were also the order of the day from Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary. The CEO warned last week that air fares could go up by 10pc to 15pc this year. Though he didn’t see them going up by more than 20pc, as some airlines have warned.

This part was pretty straightforward – except that less than a year ago he was warning that air fares could go up by about 25pc over the next five years. Last summer he said the average Ryanair fare would rise from €40 in 2021 to €50 in five years.

He could still be right about that, but fare rises by the end of this year would be a pretty big chunk out of that estimate.

The other big difference was that his higher fares warning last summer came on the back of rising fuel prices. But fuel prices have been falling. It seems the big factor behind fare rises this year is customer demand.

Ryanair reported record after-tax profits of €211m for the three months to December 2022

Enough people are willing to pay more, so fares go up. It is a straight business proposition and airlines are in the business of making money.

In the UK Office of National Statistics figures showed that air-travel prices increased more than 44pc in December from a year earlier. This marked the biggest increase since 1989 – but in fairness, the industry was trying to recover from the pandemic.

Ryanair is in expansion mode, and when things slow down it tends to slash fares to get people flying. When there is big demand for travel, fares can tick up again as they are doing now.

Earlier this year Ryanair reported record after-tax profits of €211m for the three months to December 2022 which were boosted by increased passenger numbers and more expensive flights.

The airline’s growth trajectory since Covid has been impressive. O’Leary warned last week about the impact that French industrial action is having on fly over traffic above France.

Given its key market positions in Ireland, the UK, Spain and Italy, French flyover prohibitions caused by air traffic disputes are understandably irking the long standing CEO.

The Westmeath straight shooter isn’t known for going around.

ESG opportunities are not an item on CFOs’ horizon

Irish finance directors are pretty downbeat when it comes to the much-talked about investment in ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance).

Despite over half of those CFOs surveyed for the EY survey saying their role involves a greater focus on ESG, only 15pc claimed that building skills in non-financial or ESG reporting was a key priority.

CFOs see ESG as a cost. CEOs might see it as an opportunity

The survey shows how involved the CFOs in Irish companies are with ESG compliance, but just 2pc of those surveyed said this kind of reporting would be a key area of focus for them.

CFOs see ESG as a cost. CEOs might see it as an opportunity.

And the focus on it seems to be in decline among CFOs. Only 6pc said non-financial reporting was one of the top strategic areas of focus over the next five years, compared to 15pc in 2022.

This has become a common theme around sustainability especially since the Ukraine War with all of its uncertainty and a resurgence in fossil fuels around the world.

Few CFOs see opportunities in sustainability and decarbonisation as a driver of growth.

This may be because they are CFOs and not CEOs, who have to take a different perspective. But it doesn’t augur well for securing the investment required within big organisations from the finance department to pursue sustainability opportunities.

Another problem is the confusion around green investing. Even asset managers are complaining about new EU rules which classify sustainable investments. A tightening of the criteria for the greenest category has prompted leading European investment managers to remove the label from €175bn of funds.

The rules try to avoid greenwashing – but perhaps many businesses just aren’t ready for that level of commitment. Move regulation quickly and everybody falls short. Move slowly and it all ends up being too late.

ESG still has a long way to go to secure real priority at the boardroom tables.