| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I’ve asked – but nobody seems to know where the economy is going in the next two years

Richard Curran

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien at the AmCham conference last week. Photo: Conor McCabe Expand
Mary Buckley of the IDA; Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, and Eli Lilly CEO and chairman David Rix Expand
Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary Expand

Close

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien at the AmCham conference last week. Photo: Conor McCabe

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien at the AmCham conference last week. Photo: Conor McCabe

Mary Buckley of the IDA; Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, and Eli Lilly CEO and chairman David Rix

Mary Buckley of the IDA; Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, and Eli Lilly CEO and chairman David Rix

Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary

Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary

/

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien at the AmCham conference last week. Photo: Conor McCabe

When a housing minister is asked to address a conference for big US multinational employers, you know they have something on their mind – and it isn’t corporate tax.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien tried his best to re-assure the executives of firms employing 200,000 people here that housing matters were in hand.

More On Darragh O'Brien

Most Watched

Privacy